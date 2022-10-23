Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Melbourne Pakistan 159-8 (20 overs): Masood 52*, Iftikhar 51 India 160-6 (20 overs): Kohli 82* India win by four wickets Scorecard . Tables

A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary finish to a Men's T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a finale fitting the occasion, India took 16 from a barely believable last over to successfully chase 160 with four wickets remaining in front of a raucous crowd of 90,293 - Kohli ending 82 not out.

They were struggling at various stages, none more so than when needing 13 from the final three balls before Pakistan wilted.

Kohli, a master of nights such as these, clubbed a full toss from spinner Mohammad Nawaz for six, a delivery that was then deemed a no-ball.

Nawaz followed that with a wide and from the next Kohli was bowled but, with the delivery still a free hit, India were able to scamper three via a deflection off the stumps.

The game swung again when Dinesh Karthik was then stumped only for Nawaz to bowl another wide to new batter Ravichandran Ashwin, this time down the leg side.

That left Ashwin needing to take one from the final delivery and he lifted the ball over mid-off to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

Kohli dropped to his knees in the middle while Ashwin sprinted towards his onrushing team-mates.

A night for the ages

As the final delivery cleared the Pakistan fielders off Ashwin's bat, a deafening roar engulfed the iconic MCG.

This match, one of the great sporting occasions between two rivals, was sold out within five minutes. Those lucky enough to in the stands witnessed a contest that will go down as one of the greatest T20s ever.

India were floundering at 45-4 after 10 overs, the top order swept aside by Pakistan's searing pace attack, but Kohli was nerveless when all else suggested he should be anything but.

A stand of 113 from 78 balls with Hardik Pandya, who made 40 from 37, brought India back into the game.

Even before the final over the momentum swung back and forth. India were charging before the 15th over from Haris Rauf and the 16th from Naseem Shah went for six runs apiece. Yet Kohli then elegantly took 17 from the 18th bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

Hardik fell to the first ball of the last over at which point the decision to bowl Nawaz looked a masterstroke from Pakistan's captain Babar Azam.

But ultimately he faltered badly, allowing India home in the most unlikely style.

