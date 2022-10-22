Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wood has taken 11 wickets in five T20s since returning from elbow surgery

Mark Wood says he has "more in the tank" but does not believe he could become the first England bowler to break the 100mph barrier.

Wood, 32, bowled the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history in England's win over Afghanistan on Sunday and reached 97mph in the recent series in Pakistan.

Historic speed data is hard to gather but only Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar and Australia's Shaun Tait have hit 100mph.

"I don't think I'm in their bracket," said Wood.

"Though I've got more consistently high pace than them.

"I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully I can keep that going."

Wood took 2-23 against Afghanistan, with every ball in his four overs bowled in excess of 140kph (86.9mph), making it the fastest spell in the tournament's history. In Perth he reached a top speed of 92.6mph.

"I actually feel I have more in the tank than that," said Wood, who only returned from two elbow operations last month.

"I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit.

"There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding.

"The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker."

Durham quick Wood has always bowled at high pace but his speeds have increased since he lengthened his run-up in 2018.

Speed guns became regularly used around the turn of the century and since then no England bowler has been recorded at a speed as high as Wood's 97mph.

Shoaib became the first bowler to break 100mph, doing so against England in the 2003 World Cup, before Tait reached 100.1mph an one-day international in 2010, also against England.

Brett Lee was clocked at 99.9mph during his career and fellow Australian Mitchell Starc has reached 99.7mph.

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara shared Wood's doubts that he could reach the landmark figure.

"The extra three miles per hour at that top end is a lot," Bopara told BBC Sport. "It takes a serious amount of effort.

"The fastest bowlers I have ever come across were Shoaib and Tait and they were in a different world.

"I have never come across that sort of pace since."