Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sri Lanka have now won three successive matches at the T20 World Cup after losing their first match against Namibia

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Hobart Ireland 128-8 (20 overs): Tector 45 (42); Theekshana 2-19, Hasaranga 2-25 Sri Lanka (20 overs): Mendis 68* (43) Sri Lanka won by nine wickets Scorecard . Tables

Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Ireland in their Super 12s opener at the T20 World Cup in Hobart.

Kusal Mendis smashed an unbeaten 68 from 43 balls as Sri Lanka secured victory with five overs to spare.

Ireland earlier limped to 128-8, with top-scorer Harry Tector, who hit 45 off 42, one of only three players to reach double figures.

Sri Lanka's spinners were particularly impressive, with Maheesh Theekshana taking 2-19 and Wanindu Hasaranga 2-25.

The result means Sri Lanka sit second in the early Group 1 table as one of three teams on two points, with New Zealand top and England third on net run rate.

"I'm really happy about the way we played the game - we wanted to play as a team and everyone contributed," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

"We knew coming into this game spinners will play a major part. We used that tactic in this game and are looking forward to keep using this tactic.

"Mendis has been consistent and plays according to the situation most of the time. That's high class batting and the consistency that Sri Lanka needed and now we've got that."

The 2014 champions now travel to Perth for a match against holders Australia on Tuesday (12:00 BST). Ireland take on England at Melbourne the following day (05:00).

Ireland slump to disappointing defeat

Ireland went into this game full of confidence after thrashing two-time winners West Indies by nine wickets in their final group match to reach this stage, but this was a sobering reality check on a chilly afternoon in Hobart.

Following successful chases in their previous two matches, captain Andy Balbirnie surprisingly chose to bat first after winning the toss, but their innings never got going.

They were reduced to 26-2 inside five overs, with Balbirnie bowled by Lahiru Kumara for one and Lorcan Tucker bowled around his legs by Theekshana for 10.

The dangerous Paul Stirling, dropped by Kumara on 28, added just six more runs before being caught at long-off by Bhanuka Rajapaksa off the bowling of Dhananjaya de Silva. And when Curtis Campher went for two in the following over, Ireland were in deep trouble at 60-4.

Tector's patient innings steadied the ship, but disciplined bowling in the middle overs meant Ireland struggled for boundaries.

They only hit two sixes in the entire innings and scored just 28 runs off the final five overs for the loss of four wickets.

"We were looking at 160 plus and we were short of that," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie.

"We knew they had a threat of spin but as a batting group we back ourselves to bat well first or second and in the next game we will look to put up a better fight."

When Mendis and De Silva raced to 50-0 after the powerplay in reply the result was never in doubt.

De Silva's dismissal for 31 thanks to a sharp take by wicketkeeper Tucker failed to halt their momentum, with Charith Asalanka adding 31 from 22 deliveries before Mendis sealed the win with a huge six over mid-wicket.

Ireland will now have to lift themselves for Wednesday's meeting with England, the first time the teams have met at a global tournament since Ireland's shock victory the 2011 50-over World Cup.