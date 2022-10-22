Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka v Ireland Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart Date: Sunday 23 October Time: 05:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland hope to cause a "few upsets" in the Super 12s phase of the T20 World Cup after beating West Indies to qualify, says spinner Simi Singh.

Ireland thrashed the two-time champions by nine wickets to reach the second round for the first time since 2009.

They face Sri Lanka on Sunday before taking on England, Afghanistan, hosts Australia and New Zealand.

"The pressure was before these games, especially after losing the first game against Zimbabwe," said Singh.

"There was a lot of pressure to come back from that kind of situation, and to get through the round is a huge achievement for the team.

"Now it's just the exciting part, looking forward to playing against some of the bigger teams and hopefully cause a few upsets."

Singh, named in the Ireland squad ahead of Andy McBrine, took 1-11 from two overs against West Indies to support Gareth Delany's superb 3-16.

Singh was a key figure in Ireland reaching the final of the World Cup qualifying tournament in February, taking 11 wickets at an average of 20.36 in eight games.

He was overlooked for this summer's home series against New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan before being recalled for the World Cup.

"It was quite difficult going to the qualifiers, doing well there and then not playing and not getting picked in the squad after that," said Singh.

"It was quite a tough one to take, but then I understood the strategy behind it and all the reasoning and all that.

"I just took it on board, and then it actually helped me work more on the variations and stuff because I felt like the that's only chance for me to come back into the team, to show that point of difference.

"I have been bowling quite a few carrom balls and leg-spin, as well, along with the off spin, so I do have the skills to back that up."