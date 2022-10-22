Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Hosts: Australia Dates: 16 October-13 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentaries and in-play videos on selected games.

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the fiercest rivalries in world sport.

The two nations have been drawn in the same group for the men's T20 World Cup and will face each other on Sunday, 23 October (09:00 BST).

Pakistan won this fixture in last year's tournament, but how much do you know about the two teams' history in Twenty20 internationals?

Test your knowledge by taking the quiz below.