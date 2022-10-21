Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland can "walk away really proud" from the T20 World Cup despite failing to progress from the first round, insists captain Richie Berrington.

The Scots stunned two-time champions West Indies in their opener in Australia, only to lose from a strong position against Ireland.

That set up Friday's winner-takes-all tie with Zimbabwe, but a meek batting display led to a five-wicket defeat.

"It's a huge disappointment not to get over the line," said Berrington.

"But we played a lot of good cricket and can walk away really proud of the performances we've put in.

"Some of the cricket we've played here has been excellent and we certainly take a lot of positives going forward."

Scotland reached the second-round Super 12 phase in last year's delayed event, coming through a first-round group that contained three International Cricket Council associate teams.

This time they were the only non-Test side in the group and came into the competition having played only two T20 matches this year - chastening defeats by New Zealand in Edinburgh in July.

The match with Zimbabwe in Hobart was also the first time Scotland have played under floodlights since the last T20 World Cup.

Scotland could only post a modest total of 132-6 in the face of tight bowling and fielding, including a remarkable catch to dismiss Matthew Cross.

George Munsey top scored with 54 but took 51 balls to get there and gave a brief mid-match interview dripping with regret.

Describing's Scotland score as "south of par", opening batter Berrington - who made 66 not out against West Indies - added that it was "tough under the lights".

He said: "I just didn't get going. It's poor batting on my part. I'd have liked to have kicked on but they bowled really well."

Coming in at number five, Calum MacLeod was Scotland's next best with the bat on 25 from 26 balls.

He and Munsey got bogged down, with a partnership of 34 coming from 40 balls between the 10th and 17th overs, and there was to be no late fireworks from those that followed.

Reflecting on the slim total that his bowlers managed to defend until the penultimate over, Berrington said: "We were 25-30 runs short with the bat. That would have given us a good chance to put some more pressure on them on that surface.

"We are disappointed we couldn't quite get that momentum and execute our plans with the bat in the first innings."