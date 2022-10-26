Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rain in Melbourne had earlier cut short Ireland's shock win over England

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Melbourne New Zealand v Afghanistan

The start of the Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was delayed because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The wet weather had earlier cut short Ireland's shock five-run victory over England at the same venue.

There was a further inspection of the MCG scheduled for 11:00 BST.

New Zealand are the only unbeaten team in Group 1 and a washout would aid England, who face a must-win game with Australia, again at the MCG on Friday.