Disciplinary proceedings over charges resulting from racism allegations at Yorkshire will take place in public.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's Disciplinary Commission made the decision after preliminary hearings took place on 17 and 18 October.

The move is unprecedented - the Cricket Disciplinary Commission usually operates in private.

Yorkshire and seven individuals have been charged as a result of claims made by Azeem Rafiq.

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq first detailed the allegations in September 2020, saying racism at the club had left him feeling suicidal.

The county were charged in June of this year, alongside former England internationals Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Gary Ballance, ex-Scotland international John Blain, and former Yorkshire coaches Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah.

