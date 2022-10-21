The T20 World Cup is being played in Australia

England v Afghanistan Venue: Perth Stadium Date: Saturday 22 October

The size of cricket's boundary sponges is "stupid" and "should be looked at" following England bowler Reece Topley's serious ankle injury, says Ben Stokes.

Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after landing on the sponge during a fielding drill and rolling his ankle.

"It's stupid," Stokes said. "It's taken one of our players to be ruled out of the World Cup [to make people notice]."

"I'm pretty sure it's something they can look at but everybody [advertisers] want to get their names on somewhere."

The sponges mark the boundary edge and carry sponsor logos, the ones being used at the T20 World Cup are around 20cm in height and width, a similar size to those used around the world.

All-rounder and Test captain Stokes added: "You look at player safety and the fact he's stood on it and it's ruptured ligaments and now he's out of the World Cup - it should be looked at."

Traditionally the boundary was marked by a rope and before that the fence at the perimeter of the field.

England captain Jos Buttler played down the issue.

"It is an accident," he said. "I don't think it is a big issue.

"People used to play in the past with no boundary rope and used to run into a fence."

Former England batter Jonathan Trott, the coach of Afghanistan who England play in their T20 World Cup opener on Saturday, said: "There's been many a time that someone's stood on a rope and done their ankle, so it's not just the foam, the ropes have been there.

"Plenty of times guys have dived on to the rope and hurt themselves whereas if they dive onto the foam I think that's a little but actually safer. I think it's 50-50 really."

For any changes to take place the England and Wales Cricket Board would have to raise the issue with the International Cricket Council but it is understood they are unlikely to do so.