T20 World Cup: Ireland beat West Indies to advance in Hobart

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group B, Hobart
West Indies 146-5 (20 overs): King 62* (48), Delany 3-16
Ireland 150-1 (17.3 overs): Stirling 66* (48), Tucker 45* (35)
Ireland won by nine wickets
Brilliant Ireland advanced in the T20 World Cup by dumping out two-time champions West Indies with a nine-wicket victory in Hobart.

In a winner-take-all final match of the group stage, Ireland coasted a pursuit of 147 with 15 balls to spare.

Paul Stirling added a whirlwind 73 with captain Andy Balbirnie for the first wicket and ended on 66 not out.

A superb bowling display restricted West Indies to 146-5, with leg-spinner Gareth Delany picking up 3-16.

How much this result can be classed as a shock is debatable - West Indies are far from the force that won the title in 2012 and 2016 and lost to Scotland in their opening match on Monday, while Ireland are a Test nation in their own right.

But it is still another famous win at a global tournament for the Irish, who take their place in the Super 12 stage alongside heavyweights like hosts Australia, England, India and Pakistan.

Their exact destination in the next phase will be confirmed by the result of the game between Scotland and Zimbabwe.

Awesome Ireland advance

Ireland's reputation for claiming scalps at major events had been on the wane - they have not made it through the first stage of a T20 World Cup since 2009 and did not qualify for the 2019 50-over tournament.

Indeed, they were on the brink of an early exit three-quarters of the way through Wednesday's game against Scotland, only for a blistering turnaround to set up this high-stakes encounter with West Indies.

From the moment West Indies won the toss and elected to bat, Ireland were the superior side.

The bowlers rarely erred, with the spinners in particular choking West Indies in the middle overs. Off-spinner Simi Singh supported Delany by sneaking 1-11 from two overs, and it was all backed up by some faultless fielding.

The Windies gained momentum by clubbing 34 from the final three overs, but Stirling and Balbirnie made a rapid start to the chase with some free-flowing strokeplay.

At 64-0 at the end of the six-over powerplay, the game felt as good as done.

Although Balbirnie chopped left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to point for 37, Stirling found another ally in Lorcan Tucker in an unbroken stand of 77.

Tucker ended on 45, hitting the winning runs to the delight of some passionate Irish fans at the Bellerive Oval.

Woeful West Indies heading home

This is an awful result for West Indies, who will not feature in the main phase of a T20 World Cup for the first time.

They were in poor form going into the World Cup and were in disarray before the tournament started as batter Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the squad for missing his flight to Australia.

Even though long-time T20 stars like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have moved on, the Windies can still call upon plenty of players with extensive franchise experience across the globe.

They should have been favourites to advance from the group, but instead exit because of losses to Scotland and the Irish.

West Indies would have been further outclassed had it not been for an unbeaten 62 from Brandon King. Odean Smith, with 19 not out from 12 balls, added late impetus, yet the feeling was the Windies did not have enough runs.

So it proved as Stirling and Balbirnie tucked into some wayward bowling. When Tucker was caught and bowled off a Smith no-ball on 17, it typified a dismal display and West Indies' last chance was gone.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by BWFMS, today at 09:20

    Tong Greig will​ be​ looking​ down​ with​ a​ smile

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 09:19

    The current West Indies players swagger around with the same casual arrogance as their more successful predecessors but do not share their talent or their resolve.

  • Comment posted by idk, today at 09:18

    well played ireland. lets hope scotland can make it throo as well

  • Comment posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 09:18

    the cricketing world needs a strong west Indies the flare and fluent batting of previous WI sides brought cricket to a new dimension , and its been a while but hopefully this can be the kick up the rear that enables them to rebuild and not assume that the team has an automatic right, I am sure that a lot of pain is being felt by all WI cricket lovers

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 09:17

    Windies are annoying. They have many talented players, but they only want to play IPL or other franchise cricket. For this tournament alone they were missing Russell, Hetmyer and Narine (he's forever remodelling his action or something).

  • Comment posted by Harbinger, today at 09:16

    Struggling to imagine the childhood trauma that would result in anyone thinking Ireland hammering the West Indies by 9 wickets wasn't really a shock. Does someone need a hug? After a bad week for the pound, great to see Sterling recovering! Well played, boys, just no more 5am starts please!

  • Comment posted by Naylor, today at 09:15

    Well played Ireland, congratulations.

    WI you really need to sort out the shenanigans behind the scenes with the board, I used to love watching you play cricket but now its a shambles.

  • Comment posted by daithe-test2018, today at 09:08

    Come in scotland join the irish . You deserve it as much as the irish . We rather you than zimbabwe.

  • Comment posted by Hart G, today at 09:07

    Any team can beat any other at any time in this 120 ball per side format of cricket. Bayliss said a few years ago that it shouldn’t be played at international level. I agree.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 09:06

    Go Zim, love Dave Houghton, great player and gentleman, now manager..!

  • Comment posted by Alan Sunderland, today at 09:05

    Ireland will be happy Camphers after that. Can't Singh their praises highly enough. Very Pooran performance from Windies.

    • Reply posted by cricket 661, today at 09:09

      cricket 661 replied:
      Well played sir.

  • Comment posted by Riverwalk, today at 09:05

    The WI cricketers are only interested in franchise (mercenary) cricket and looking down their line up the only player I’ve heard of is Holder.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 09:03

    Played Ireland, brilliant with bat and ball. WI have a lot of rebuilding to do across the formats.

    Hopefully Scotland can follow them to the Super 12.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 08:58

    Congratulations Ireland + a fantastic performance. Sad the Windies won't be there but they obviously have big issues that need sorting out if they're to make it back to the levels we're used to seeing them at.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 08:56

    unbelievable, no disrespect to Ireland they came to win the tournament and that's just what they are doing,

    WI disgraceful, they have top IPL players, they have so much and can come so short, unbelievable., feel for the Island people, sometimes you have to deliver.

    • Reply posted by daithe-test2018, today at 09:11

      daithe-test2018 replied:
      Not unbelievable. Most people know nothing about cricket outside top 8 nations. Ireland beat wi in their backyard in odi 2-1 and shoukd have been 3-0. Come on scotland. If rained out scotland go through.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 08:55

    Conditions are pretty gloomy over the stadium as the Zimbabwe-Scotland match is about to begin.

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 08:55

    Great win for Ireland!

    West Indies - vacuous, living off a long gone reputation.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 08:53

    Sadly the WI are not a side, just 11 individuals. Just look at their faces, they really didn’t want to be there - No team spirit, even the manager looked uninterested too.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 08:53

    Well done Ireland. I'd been thinking that since they attained Test status they had gone off the boil a bit, but good to see them playing to their potential. As stated elsewhere, now the tough part begins.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 08:48

    Well, the outcome was never in doubt!

    My, look how far the West Indies have fallen after their phenomenal reign at the top.

    Congrats, Ireland. Now, the tough part begins.

