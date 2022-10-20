Close menu

T20 World Cup: Ireland beat West Indies to advance in Hobart

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments15

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group B, Hobart
West Indies 146-5 (20 overs): King 62* (48), Delany 3-16
Ireland 150-1 (17.3 overs): Stirling 66* (48), Tucker 45* (35)
Ireland won by nine wickets
Scorecard. Table

Brilliant Ireland advanced in the T20 World Cup by dumping out two-time champions West Indies with a nine-wicket victory in Hobart.

In a winner-take-all final match of the group stage, Ireland coasted a pursuit of 147 with 15 balls to spare.

Paul Stirling added a whirlwind 73 with captain Andy Balbirnie for the first wicket and ended on 66 not out.

A superb bowling display restricted West Indies to 146-5, with leg-spinner Gareth Delany picking up 3-16.

How much this result can be classed as a shock is debatable - West Indies are far from the force that won the title in 2012 and 2016 and lost to Scotland in their opening match on Monday, while Ireland are a Test nation in their own right.

But it is still another famous win at a global tournament for the Irish, who take their place in the Super 12 stage alongside heavyweights like hosts Australia, England, India and Pakistan.

Their exact destination in the next phase will be confirmed by the result of the game between Scotland and Zimbabwe.

Awesome Ireland advance

Ireland's reputation for claiming scalps at major events had been on the wane - they have not made it through the first stage of a T20 World Cup since 2009 and did not qualify for the 2019 50-over tournament.

Indeed, they were on the brink of an early exit three-quarters of the way through Wednesday's game against Scotland, only for a blistering turnaround to set up this high-stakes encounter with West Indies.

From the moment West Indies won the toss and elected to bat, Ireland were the superior side.

The bowlers rarely erred, with the spinners in particular choking West Indies in the middle overs. Off-spinner Simi Singh supported Delany by sneaking 1-11 from two overs, and it was all backed up by some faultless fielding.

The Windies gained momentum by clubbing 34 from the final three overs, but Stirling and Balbirnie made a rapid start to the chase with some free-flowing strokeplay.

At 64-0 at the end of the six-over powerplay, the game felt as good as done.

Although Balbirnie chopped left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to point for 37, Stirling found another ally in Lorcan Tucker in an unbroken stand of 77.

Tucker ended on 45, hitting the winning runs to the delight of some passionate Irish fans at the Bellerive Oval.

Woeful West Indies heading home

This is an awful result for West Indies, who will not feature in the main phase of a T20 World Cup for the first time.

They were in poor form going into the World Cup and were in disarray before the tournament started as batter Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the squad for missing his flight to Australia.

Even though long-time T20 stars like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have moved on, the Windies can still call upon plenty of players with extensive franchise experience across the globe.

They should have been favourites to advance from the group, but instead exit because of losses to Scotland and the Irish.

West Indies would have been further outclassed had it not been for an unbeaten 62 from Brandon King. Odean Smith, with 19 not out from 12 balls, added late impetus, yet the feeling was the Windies did not have enough runs.

So it proved as Stirling and Balbirnie tucked into some wayward bowling. When Tucker was caught and bowled off a Smith no-ball on 17, it typified a dismal display and West Indies' last chance was gone.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by UAE SkyBlue, today at 08:42

    Brilliant for Ireland to dump former champions.
    Must be heartbreaking for the West Indian fans to see their team dumped. I don't think the West Indian players are that upset as there does not seem to be harmony between the board and the players.

  • Comment posted by Roaming in the Gloaming, today at 08:34

    🇮🇪 Brilliant knock from Paul Stirling 🍀

  • Comment posted by ali, today at 08:33

    Brilliant performance from Ireland, well-deserved. West Indies need a huge restructure from top to bottom. Shame their heads get turned by T20 franchises rather than play for their national side.

  • Comment posted by sideshowbob, today at 08:32

    as great as it was fro Ireland, West Indies were awful, truly just terrible not even close to test quality players

    • Reply posted by Mr Standfast, today at 08:35

      Mr Standfast replied:
      Agreed. You don't need test quality players for T20 I suppose. Players don't seem to have the mental gumption.

  • Comment posted by In My Eyes, today at 08:31

    Great if Scotland can make it a double.......

  • Comment posted by Prak, today at 08:30

    WI fall from grace is disappointing. Well done Ireland

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 08:30

    Excellent win for Ireland - but not even qualifying for the final 12 must be rock bottom for the West Indies.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:37

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Could well finish bottom of the group too…

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 08:30

    Immense performance. Stirling really showed his class and experience today. In this form I wouldn't bet against us springing another surprise or two in this tournament.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:27

    Brilliant for Ireland and well deserved. But sad for a once great West Indies T20 side as the decline in all formats continues. World needs a strong Windies, but most of their "big" players have taken the franchise shilling and should hang their heads.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 08:31

      Captain Serious replied:
      Why should they hang their heads? The Windies cricket board hung the players out to dry so they went abroad and have made a good chunk of money.

      It's not the player's fault at all.

  • Comment posted by RAW0909, today at 08:26

    Great result Ireland, well played!

  • Comment posted by Donegal, today at 08:25

    Great win by Ireland congratulations

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 08:21

    well done Ireland - absolutely superb

