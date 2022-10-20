Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cameron Green has played seven T20s for Australia

Cameron Green has been added to Australia's T20 World Cup squad after wicketkeeper Josh Inglis suffered a freak injury while playing golf.

Reserve keeper Inglis, 27, sustained a cut to his right hand when a golf club snapped in his hand on Wednesday.

Green, 23, missed out on Australia's original squad but was in excellent form on their recent tour of India.

The hosts and defending champions begin their campaign against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

The decision to call up all-rounder Green leaves Australia without a full-time back-up to first-choice keeper Matthew Wade.

Opener David Warner has previously stepped in as a reserve during a Test, while captain Aaron Finch has also kept wicket in the Big Bash League.