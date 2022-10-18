Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler last played a County Championship match for Lancashire in 2018

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has agreed a new three-year contract extension with Lancashire.

Buttler, who moved to Old Trafford from Somerset in 2013, will remain with the Red Rose until 2025.

During the recent county campaign, Buttler, 32, represented Lancashire in just one T20 Blast game.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who has a central contract with the ECB, last played a County Championship match in July 2018.

He told the club website: external-link "I will always look to help the club wherever I can and hopefully there are plenty of opportunities for me to able to do so during the next three seasons."

Buttler is in Australia preparing to lead England in the T20 World Cup.

He also plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and is captain of the Manchester Originals team in the men's Hundred.

But Lancashire are happy to still be able to call on, when available, one of the best white-ball players in world cricket.

The club's director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: "We are all aware of the limitations within the schedule for a cricketer in demand such as Jos.

"However, as England men's white-ball captain and a World Cup winner, the value of the experiences that Jos, when available, can impart into our dressing room cannot be underestimated."