Close menu

Men's T20 World Cup: Reece Topley doubtful for England opener with ankle injury

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport in Perth

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Reece Topley
Topley has taken 22 wickets in 22 T20s for England
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Bowler Reece Topley is a doubt for England's opening match of the Men's T20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Saturday after injuring his left ankle.

The 28-year-old rolled his ankle when he stepped on the boundary sponge during a fielding drill on Monday.

He travelled from Brisbane to Perth - where Saturday's match will be played - in a protective boot, but England are hopeful the injury is not serious.

Topley, who has been in fine form, will be assessed throughout the week.

The left-armer took his best figures for England in both T20 and one-day international cricket - 3-22, and an England record 6-24 - against India in the summer.

Topley, who played all three of England's recent warm-ups against Australia, is in contention with fellow seamers Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan for a starting place.

David Willey could also come into the reckoning if Topley is not fit while Tymal Mills, another left-arm pace bowler, is in Australia as a travelling reserve and could be called up if the injury proves serious.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC