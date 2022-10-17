Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pat Cummins is now Australia men's Test and one-day international captain

Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia's 27th men's one-day international captain.

The fast bowler is already Australia's Test captain and he replaces previous ODI skipper Aaron Finch, who retired from the format last month.

Finch remains as captain of Australia's Twenty20 side, while Cummins will lead the international team in next year's 50-over World Cup in India.

The 29-year-old says he has "significant shoes to fill".

Sydney-born Cummins said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership.

"They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience."

Cummins' first game as ODI captain will come against England in a three-match series beginning on 17 November.