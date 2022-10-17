Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Matt Mason spent nine years as a coach with Worcestershire and two with Leicestershire

Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team.

The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire.

He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title in January.

England women are currently without a head coach following the departure of Lisa Keightley.

On Mason's appointment, director of England Women's cricket Jonathan Finch said: "It was important that we recruited someone with a track record of working with and improving a group of fast bowlers at elite level.

"Matt will play a central role in developing current and future England bowlers, and we are excited by the leadership he will bring to fast bowling across the women's game.

"We're in the process of recruiting a head coach and Matt will be a valued part of that person's coaching staff, bringing great expertise and experience in the field of fast bowling."

Mason took more than 420 wickets during his playing career and has also worked with the England and Wales Cricket Board's winter pace bowling programme in South Africa.

He said: "There are only a handful of jobs I would have left Warwickshire for and this is one of them.

"I had no intention of leaving the club, I loved my time there, but when this opportunity came up I felt I had to take it.

"I've never coached at international level before, it's an exciting prospect and I don't know if such a chance would ever arise again in the future."

Warwickshire first team coach Mark Robinson, who was previously head coach of the England women's team, said: "Matt's an excellent bowling coach, we've seen that in the few months he's been with us, and he settled into the squad seamlessly.

"Naturally I'm disappointed to see him go but I understand his reasons."