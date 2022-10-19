Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Group B Scotland 176-5 (20 overs): Jones 86 (55); Campher 2-9 Ireland 180-4 (19 overs): Campher 72* (32), Dockrell 39* (27) Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Ireland kept alive their hopes of progressing at the Men's T20 World Cup with a stunning comeback to beat Scotland by six wickets in Hobart.

After the Scots were lifted to 176-5 by 86 from Michael Jones, Ireland struggled to 61-4 in the 10th over.

But Curtis Campher and George Dockrell shared a blistering stand of 119 to get Ireland home with an over to spare.

The result means both teams will have a chance of reaching the main draw in Friday's final first-round games.

Regardless of the result between Zimbabwe and West Indies later on Wednesday, Scotland and Ireland will have a shot at progressing if they can beat Zimbabwe and the Windies respectively.

All-round Campher keeps Ireland alive

Ireland were second-best for much of the day in Hobart and were staring at a second successive early exit from the World Cup after a disappointing campaign a year ago.

Campher was underused in an indifferent Irish bowling display - he took 2-9 from two overs with his clever medium-pace - but went on to make a telling contribution with the bat.

After Michael Leask had Harry Tector caught at deep mid-wicket, Ireland looked floored, only for Campher to combine with Dockrell in a whirlwind counter-attack.

Scoring at more than 12 an over, the fifth-wicket pair took the game away from Scotland in the blink of an eye.

Campher launched two sixes over deep mid-wicket, Dockrell one of his own, and they hared between the wickets to run the Scots ragged.

The 16th over, bowled by experienced seamer Josh Davey, was taken for 17 runs, and Ireland followed that by getting 11 off the next from wily spinner Mark Watt, becoming favourites for the first time.

Campher's fifty came from only 25 balls and when he hit back-to-back fours off Davey in the 19th over, the game was up.

He ended unbeaten on 72 from 32 balls, Dockrell on 39 from 27, as Ireland completed their highest successful chase at a T20 World Cup.

"We had a clear game plan to try and take the game deep and I was lucky it was my day," said Campher.

"I'm just happy to help the team. They are a great bunch of lads. We have gone up the gears in the last 12 months. So I'm happy it has come together now."

Scotland floored by Irish assault

Scotland pulled off one of the biggest wins in their history by beating West Indies on Monday and will wonder how they let another win over a Test-playing side slip through their fingers.

After Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, Jones played a superb knock, making the highest score by a player from an Associate nation at the Men's T20 World Cup.

He pounced on anything short - one pull for six off Craig Little landed on the roof of the Blundstone Arena - and also ran well in stands of 59 with Matthew Cross and 77 with captain Richie Berrington.

The Scots progressed to the main draw of the World Cup last year, but have played only two full T20s since then.

They were powerless to stop the march of Campher and Dockrell, and must now pick themselves up for Friday's crucial game against Zimbabwe.

"You have to give credit to Campher and Dockrell, it was a brilliant partnership and an exceptional knock from Curtis," said Berrington.

"We know from last year these groups are never straightforward so we will learn, reflect and come back strong in the last game."