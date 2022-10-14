Close menu

England in Australia: Third Twenty20 abandoned because of rain in Canberra

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments37

Ben Stokes looking at the sky as he walks off at the end of England's innings
There were three stoppages before rain had the final say at Manuka Oval
Third T20 international, Canberra
England 112-2 (12 overs): Buttler 65*, Malan 23
Australia 30-3 (3.5 overs): Woakes 3-4
No result (rain) - England win three-match series 2-0
Scorecard

England missed the chance to complete a series clean sweep over Australia when their third Twenty20 match in Canberra was abandoned because of rain.

Two rain delays had already seen the match reduced to 12 overs per side, but a third delay three overs into Australia's reply saw the game called off.

Australia, chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern-revised total of 130, were 30-3 at that stage, with Chris Woakes taking all three wickets, including two in the first two balls of the innings.

England had earlier reached 112-2 either side of two stoppages, with captain Jos Buttler smashing 65 from just 41 balls.

They now have just one more warm-up game against Pakistan on Monday before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October.

Frustrating end to promising series for England

There has been some terrible weather on Australia's east coast over the last 24 hours driven by a La Niña weather pattern, with widespread flooding across three states.

However, the skies cleared in time for the start of play at the Manuka Oval to raise hopes of a full match.

But after being put in to bat after losing the toss for the third successive game, the rain soon returned, meaning England were never able to get into a rhythm.

They lost Alex Hales in the second over when he nicked a Josh Hazlewood delivery straight to Aaron Finch at first slip, but Buttler and Dawid Malan guided England to 49-1 after 6.2 overs when the rain first arrived.

When they returned Malan was dismissed for 23 when he top-edged a Pat Cummins delivery into the sky and Mitchell Marsh took a smart catch.

But a further delay soon followed with the match reduced to 12 overs, giving Buttler and Ben Stokes just 14 balls to face before the innings break.

Chasing an imposing revised target Australia's task was made even harder when Finch and Marsh fell to Woakes with the first two balls of the innings.

A slower ball from Woakes then accounted for Maxwell to leave England scenting victory, but further rain the following over ended the contest just six balls short of reaching five overs, the minimum needed for a result.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by mikeyp147, today at 13:16

    Just waiting for the Indian 'fans' to come along and harp on about how cricket shouldn't be played in Australia because it never stops raining. Oh, and how England 'cheated' in the World Cup final that didn't involve India because they were thrashed in the semi-finals. And 'Clouderson' etc.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 13:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 13:11

    Thats a win in my book. Three down? Nah, we'd have won that.

  • Comment posted by Charles Esteppe, today at 13:10

    They have some shocking weather out there.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 13:09

    Australia will have been more relieved than England when it was called off for rain.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 13:07

    The problem is this is hidden behind the SkyECB paywall so most cricket fans are unable to see it, or indeed, like myself were barely aware it was on. Why can't one of the terrestrial channels at least broadcast some highlights?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 13:07

    Lets hope they have spare days after every scheduled Match during the T20 WC just for this eventuality.

  • Comment posted by NumberEight, today at 13:07

    A moral victory today, I think!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 13:07

    Chris Woakes - you beauty! How can England pick Jordan above him now? Woakes is living proof that nice guys can win, even when they don't wear white.

    • Reply posted by Bigrock, today at 13:13

      Bigrock replied:
      Underrated in all formats. Throughout his career.

  • Comment posted by Ngraft, today at 13:04

    Nice to win a series overseas and stonkingly brilliant 🤩 that its the Aussies they must have been praying 🙏 for rain ☔️ to save them being totally humiliated by England

  • Comment posted by david gratton, today at 13:03

    I hope England don't leave their wins in their tracksuits. They do after all often flatter to deceive.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 13:03

    Would have room this one too

    • Reply posted by GGS, today at 13:04

      GGS replied:
      *won

  • Comment posted by BiggyBear, today at 13:00

    They should have fitted their wet weather shoes, like F1 does when it rains. Oh hang on, they don’t do they? They just moan a lot and go straight to intermediates. Well done England anyway: it’s been a good past few weeks with away Series wins in Pakistan and Australia.

  • Comment posted by Mat, today at 12:59

    We are looking good. No doubts - keep going at it the same way lads. Class and form will suffice. Bring the trophy home in style.

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 12:59

    Not being the pessimist but feel New Zealand are the team to watch out for

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 12:57

    Jos Buttler is an England great. We take him for granted, he’s the best t20 batsman we’ve ever produced. Hopefully he can steer us to World Cup glory then he might get the respect he deserves

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 13:10

      TonyH replied:
      He doesn't get the "respect he deserves" because he's been lousy to moderate in Test cricket, the ultimate 'test' (hence the name). You play a short enough form of a sport, anyone can win, makes it less meaningful (eg, 1 leg of darts, snooker as best of 5 frames, etc etc).

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 12:57

    All coming together nicely for the World Cup. Shame it wasn't a 3-0 clean sweep but a series victory away to Australia is not to be sniffed at

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 12:55

    Pratice game should've been called off earlier. 12 overs aside is a waste of time. Trying to squeeze money from the crowd. Roll on the "proper" games next week.

  • Comment posted by bobin, today at 12:54

    Thrashed that's a great win albeit rain damaged..

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 12:54

    No doubt the Australian press will someone claim this as a victory and argue why they won the series over the ‘poms’

    Because…Australian logic?

    • Reply posted by Chiggers, today at 12:58

      Chiggers replied:
      It's because they are upside down all the time!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC