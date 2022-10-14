Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There were three stoppages before rain had the final say at Manuka Oval

Third T20 international, Canberra England 112-2 (12 overs): Buttler 65*, Malan 23 Australia 30-3 (3.5 overs): Woakes 3-4 No result (rain) - England win three-match series 2-0 Scorecard

England missed the chance to complete a series clean sweep over Australia when their third Twenty20 match in Canberra was abandoned because of rain.

Two rain delays had already seen the match reduced to 12 overs per side, but a third delay three overs into Australia's reply saw the game called off.

Australia, chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern-revised total of 130, were 30-3 at that stage, with Chris Woakes taking all three wickets, including two in the first two balls of the innings.

England had earlier reached 112-2 either side of two stoppages, with captain Jos Buttler smashing 65 from just 41 balls.

They now have just one more warm-up game against Pakistan on Monday before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October.

