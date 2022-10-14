Close menu

England in Australia: Third Twenty20 abandoned because of rain in Canberra

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments5

Ben Stokes looking at the sky as he walks off at the end of England's innings
There were three stoppages before rain had the final say at Manuka Oval
Third T20 international, Canberra
England 112-2 (12 overs): Buttler 65*, Malan 23
Australia 30-3 (3.5 overs): Woakes 3-4
No result (rain) - England win three-match series 2-0
Scorecard

England missed the chance to complete a series clean sweep over Australia when their third Twenty20 match in Canberra was abandoned because of rain.

Two rain delays had already seen the match reduced to 12 overs per side, but a third delay three overs into Australia's reply saw the game called off.

Australia, chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern-revised total of 130, were 30-3 at that stage, with Chris Woakes taking all three wickets, including two in the first two balls of the innings.

England had earlier reached 112-2 either side of two stoppages, with captain Jos Buttler smashing 65 from just 41 balls.

They now have just one more warm-up game against Pakistan on Monday before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Hangerz, today at 12:48

    Hope England can stay in the groove they are in now for the next month - the fielding has been excellent and the batters and bowlers keep getting the job done.

  • Comment posted by noddy546, today at 12:47

    I just hope England hasn,t hit top form to soon. Because if they carry on playing like this no one has a chance against us. The only country that could give us a game at the moment is India. The other countries just haven,t got the batting depth which we have. We always seem to have a couple of batsmen in every game who score big, and that wins games.

    • Reply posted by Binnycraig, today at 12:50

      Binnycraig replied:
      Take a breath and find the apostrophe key.

  • Comment posted by glosfan95, today at 12:45

    Cricket Australia amending their integrity code to allow David Warner's ban to be lifted shows that cheats can be allowed to prosper. Absolutely disgraceful, but wouldn't expect anything else from Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 12:40

    Shame would have been an exciting finish with Australia just bottling it in the last over.

