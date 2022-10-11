Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Loten scored 58 on his first-class debut for Yorkshire against Warwickshire in 2019

Newly promoted Nottinghamshire have signed former Yorkshire all-rounder Tom Loten on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old twice featured for Notts' Second XI last season during a trial at Trent Bridge.

He made seven first-class appearances for Yorkshire, but was released following their relegation to Division Two on the final day of the season.

"Tom impressed all the coaches during his time with us," said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.