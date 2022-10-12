Close menu

England in Australia: Dawid Malan and Sam Curran shine to help seal T20 series

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments156

Dawid Malan batting
Dawid Malan hit seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate in excess of 167
Second T20 international, Canberra
England 178-7 (20 overs): Malan 82, Moeen 44, Stoinis 3-34
Australia 170-6 (20 overs): M Marsh 45, David 40, S Curran 3-25
England won by eight runs
Scorecard

Dawid Malan and Sam Curran starred as England edged world champions Australia by eight runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match Twenty20 series.

Malan smashed 82 from 49 deliveries to lead the recovery after England were reduced to 54-4 in Canberra.

He was ably supported by Moeen Ali (44) as they put on 92 for the fifth wicket to help England reach 178-7 from their 20 overs.

Curran was then the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-25, including the wicket of Tim David for 40 in a critical 18th over that tipped the game in the tourists' favour.

The Surrey all-rounder also held onto a smart catch to remove Mitchell Marsh, who was looking well set on 45 from 29 balls, as England's superior fielding proved the difference, with Australia only able to reach 170-6.

What made the win more impressive was the fact this was close to a full-strength Australia side, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood restored to the bowling attack and dangerous all-rounder Glenn Maxwell back in the middle order.

It was far from the complete performance, though. Ben Stokes once again struggled with the bat while Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid were expensive with the ball.

But the ability of some players to step up when others struggle is an invaluable commodity to have with the World Cup approaching.

The final game of the three-match series takes place on Friday, again in Canberra. England then play Pakistan in a warm-up match on Monday, before opening their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October (12:00 BST).

Malan silences doubters

Dawid Malan smiles after the match
Dawid Malan has three T20 half-centuries for England in 2022

After being pushed down the order to seven in Sunday's first T20, Malan played like he had a point to prove on a cloudy, chilly night in Canberra.

There is a perception Malan makes a slow start in T20 cricket but he paced his innings perfectly, relying on timing over power hitting.

He signalled his intentions by smashing Cummins away for four and six in his first five deliveries to launch the recovery after England made a poor start.

Captain Jos Buttler had already survived a lbw shout on review as Cummins found some early swing, but had no such reprieve two overs later when he was out for 17 top-edging a pull that was well taken by a diving Adam Zampa.

His opening partner Hales, who hit a match-winning 85 in Perth on Sunday, never looked comfortable and was out for a seven-ball four when he tamely drove Marcus Stoinis straight to David Warner at mid-off.

Despite that failure, Hales remains favourite ahead of Phil Salt to open alongside Buttler in their World Cup opener next week, but Stokes' batting is something of a concern.

After a scratchy nine in the first T20, he was out for just seven - bowled as he looked to heave Zampa out of the ground.

Liam Livingstone is waiting in the wings and hopes to be fit in time for England's final warm-up game against Pakistan, but Stokes' value to the team stretches beyond just batting.

He opened the bowling for the first time in a T20 international and demonstrated his athleticism with a superb piece of fielding to take a one-handed catch on the boundary, before flicking the ball back into play in mid-air as he tumbled over the rope.

That piece of work saved four runs, which was crucial as the game went to the wire.

Fielding the difference in close encounter

Sam Curran celebrates a wicket
Sam Curran is becoming England's best bowler at the death

Like in Sunday's first T20, this match turned in England's favour thanks to a fine over at the death - with Curran proving the difference on this occasion.

The 18th over cost just three runs, with one of those a bye, and also featured a superbly-executed yorker that clattered into David's leg stump to halt Australia's momentum.

Curran then showed great composure after being smacked for six off the first ball of the final over. With Australia needing 16 runs for victory, he conceded just seven off the remaining five balls to see England home.

It was those fine margins that proved the difference as Australia matched England's scoring rate throughout - they were both 41-2 after the powerplay and were just seven runs apart at the halfway stage.

But while England took wickets at crucial stages Australia let four, admittedly difficult, catching chances go down.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner can be forgiven for letting tough chances just evade their grasp at full stretch, but Maxwell will be disappointed to let a cut shot from Moeen slip through his fingers at point when he was on just one.

Moeen survived another scare on 38 when he clubbed the ball back to Zampa, who could not hold on to what would have been a spectacular caught and bowled chance.

The worm shows Australia are eight runs behind England. Australia are 170 for 6 after 20 overs. At the same stage England were 178 for 7.

Praise for Malan - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler: "That was a really satisfying win, losing the toss again and setting a target. We showed great character and Dawid Malan played really well.

"He has been really consistent and has done it against every attack around the world.

"He's played some good innings and this was extra special after getting his 50th cap before the game."

On Sam Curran: "He's one of these bowlers who wants to be in the thick of it in those big moments. We needed to get Tim David out to win the game, and Sam did that for us."

Australia bowler Pat Cummins, speaking to TMS: "Disappointing, obviously. I thought we started really well but I thought Malan and Mo batted really well through the middle, got them to a good score but one we'd hope to chase down more often than not.

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by anthony, today at 13:17

    Mr Stuart Clarke. Despite what you say on TMS “the English punters” do like David Malan. What a high class understated player. Well done to him and for all his hard work to achieve what he has.

    • Reply posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 13:19

      Takinsumpositives replied:
      Exactly. Top player.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 13:04

    Always something special to beat the Aussies in their own back yard, especially when Warner is playing for them.

    Well played lads.

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 14:30

      still_laughing replied:
      Couldn’t agree more.

      Now, move Stokes down the order. Use him primarily as a bowler. Later order rapid runs a bonus. Get rid off the buffet bowling Jordan serves up. And Duckett in.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 13:06

    Nice to see Malan back in form. Class is permanent. Ali's support was essential otherwise the total would have been short by a large margin.
    I'm having to swallow my pride with Curran, really proving his worth.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 13:56

      Raedwulf replied:
      Good for you! I was wondering what some of those with a down on Curran might say (I've no particular opinion on him myself).

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 13:13

    Very pleased for Sam Curran...he always seems to be on the verge of being dropped and is seriously underrated. Handy with the bat, a great fielder, brilliant attitude and a very canny bowler who loves the pressure situations. All in all...a versatile cricketer who must start in the WC...possibly ahead of Jordan who is underperforming

    • Reply posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 13:20

      Takinsumpositives replied:
      Taking out that leg stump today was a pearler

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:16

    So despite several dodgy "homer" umpiring decisions England still beat the Aussies, oh joy!!!

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 13:19

      Jim replied:
      Totally agree those umpires were proper dodgy.

  • Comment posted by SEB, today at 13:11

    Excellent series win against good opposition. Not sure about Stokes coming in to replace Duckett.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 14:04

      lee roy replied:
      Duckett has to be in there somewhere surely, after his performances against Pakistan.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 13:04

    Superb from Curran brilliant bowling, but as for Chris Jordans shambolic performance the less said about that the better. Good solid series win for England.

    • Reply posted by Economy trashing hapless tory hypocrites, today at 13:22

      Economy trashing hapless tory hypocrites replied:
      Jordon is woeful, should not be playing. There is far better out there.

  • Comment posted by Benstsn, today at 13:08

    Chris Jordan had a shocker as per usual

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 13:11

      Campachoochoo replied:
      His place should be under threat now...f players are being picked on form. Sam Curran must play...he's a very talented, competitive and versatile cricketer

  • Comment posted by JimmyB, today at 13:22

    A decent England win despite the efforts of Chris Jordan, why they persevere with him is a mystery, he bowls far too many wayward balls

    • Reply posted by LMAV, today at 13:32

      LMAV replied:
      Jordan has been in decline for a while now. I don't understand why no-one in the team set-up has noticed. (His best England days were when he played for Sussex, so maybe not mention they are hanging on to him because he recently moved back to Surrey?)

  • Comment posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 13:02

    Jordan and Stokes should not be anywhere near this squad.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:20

      bridgeboy replied:
      Stokes bowled 2 overs and took 1 for 10, what on earth is wrong with that ?

  • Comment posted by Slowleftarm, today at 13:11

    Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali - beauty amongst the beasts.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 13:05

    Impressive feat in winning consecutive games in Australia and batting first each time as well.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 13:27

    Why on earth stokes is in the team ahead of Duckett….

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 13:29

      Jim replied:
      Cos he's the best all rounder in the world.

  • Comment posted by OllieMilburn, today at 13:24

    Strange to bring back Jordan- he should not be picked for the WC.

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 13:33

      Aminur replied:
      Needs to be in the squad as substitute fielder

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 13:22

    Many comments on here after the first game querying Malan and Curran. I think they answered their critics! Fantastic from both.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, today at 14:13

      Merrymole replied:
      Malan is the best number 3 in the world at this format. Period.

      Adds stability in the team at critical times that allows other player their desired freedom.

      The same as Root being critical to the one day team in that role.

  • Comment posted by Rumpole, today at 13:06

    Why did Buttler give 17th over to Jordan?
    Could have been costly. Stokes had two left and Willey one.

    • Reply posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 13:22

      Takinsumpositives replied:
      Trying to back him I guess, but was risky at that stage I agree.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 13:22

    Curran doing much better than I expected. Be great if his form in the death overs continue.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 13:14

    Great win again but should Stokes be in this team? As for Maxwell, the Big Show yet again is a No Show. Very overrated IMO

  • Comment posted by Sir Humphreys undermine UK, today at 13:07

    Good win for England. Brilliant from Malan. Big worry is Rashid, not taking wickets and going for all but 10 an over.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:18

      bridgeboy replied:
      Agreed, Rashid is grossly overrated !

  • Comment posted by Enmak, today at 13:29

    England team for the WC:

    1. Hales
    2. Buttler
    3. Malan
    4. Brook
    5. Livingstone
    6. Moeen Ali
    7. Sam Curran
    8. Chris Woakes
    9. Adil Rashid
    10. Mark Wood
    11. Reece Topley

    • Reply posted by wn87, today at 13:35

      wn87 replied:
      They will pick Stokes instead of Livingstone but not much between them.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport