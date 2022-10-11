Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dane Schadendorf has featured in all of Notts Outlaws' Royal London Cup fixtures over the past two years

Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper-batter Dane Schadendorf has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old was last season's leading run scorer in the Second XI Championship with 1,001 - the most by any player in a season since 2006.

As well as claiming 34 dismissals in the competition, the ex-Zimbabwe Under-19 international took 10 dismissals in nine One-Day Cup games for Notts.

His only first-class appearance for Notts to date came in July 2021.

"To be the leading run-scorer in Second XI cricket is a real feather in his cap and bodes well for his future progression in the game," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.