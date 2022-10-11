Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Heldreich was Northants' third highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast last season

Northamptonshire spin bowler Freddie Heldreich has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old took 14 wickets for the Steelbacks in the T20 Blast last season, but is yet to make a County Championship appearance for the club.

"He's a strike bowler and that's why he excels in T20 cricket because he's so dangerous," said Northamptonshire spin bowling coach Graeme White.

"It'll be great to see his progression."