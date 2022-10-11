Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leus du Plooy (left) will lead Derbyshire as captain in 2023, replacing Billy Goldleman - who held the role since 2016

Leus du Plooy has been named the new Derbyshire captain, replacing Billy Godleman after seven years in the role.

South African batter Du Plooy, 27, who signed a new one-year deal in June, was vice-captain last season.

Opening batter Godleman, 33, passed 10,000 first-class runs when scoring 158 in the draw with Leicestershire in the final game of the season.

"Billy can now focus on what he does best, scoring runs," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"Billy has led the team with great purpose and will continue to be a senior figure within our squad, but we both feel the time is right to make this change and restructure the leadership team."

Godleman said "the time is now right for me to hand over the reins," adding that he will "look forward to providing any support and insight" he can to his successor.