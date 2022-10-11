Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shaheen has been completing his rehab at Crystal Palace Football Club in London

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Hosts: Australia Dates: 16 October-13 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentaries and in-play videos on selected games.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been passed fit for Pakistan's T20 World Cup warm-up matches next week.

Shaheen has been out with a knee injury since July and has been undergoing a rehabilitation programme in London.

But, in a major boost to Pakistan's World Cup hopes, the 22-year-old will join the squad in Brisbane on Saturday before warm-ups against England and Afghanistan on 17 and 19 October.

Pakistan's World Cup campaign begins on 23 October against India.

Shaheen has taken 47 wickets in 40 T20s, including a memorable 3-31 in Pakistan's 10-wicket win against India in last year's World Cup.

He said he has been bowling "six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace".

Batter Fakhar Zaman, who has a knee injury but has been named as one of Pakistan's travelling reserves for the World Cup, will also join the squad on Saturday.

Pakistan are currently preparing for the tournament with a tri-series in New Zealand, also including Bangladesh.

After starting with wins over Bangladesh and then New Zealand, they were beaten by nine wickets by the Black Caps earlier on Tuesday.