Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes given full England central contracts for 2022-23
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
All-rounder Liam Livingstone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes have been awarded full England central contracts for the first time.
Batter Harry Brook and bowler Matthew Potts have been given incremental deals following their impressive debuts in 2022, as has left-armer Reece Topley.
Opener Rory Burns has lost his contract after being dropped from the Test side while there is no deal for Alex Lees.
Lees has played all 10 of England's Tests since replacing Burns as opener.
- No 'clear the air talks' with Stokes - Hales
- Livingstone targeting final T20 World Cup warm-up
- 'If we didn't do this, South African cricket would disappear'
England's other incumbent opener Zak Crawley keeps his full contract despite a difficult summer in which he made one score over 50.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer also still has a top tier deal. He has not played for England for 19 months as he recovers from injury.
White-ball opener Jason Roy has been downgraded from a full contract to an incremental deal after being dropped from England's T20 World Cup squad, while batter Dawid Malan, who is no longer part of the Test side but in the T20 squad, has also been moved down to an incremental deal.
Jamie Overton, Matthew Fisher and Brydon Carse have been awarded pace bowling development contracts for the first time.
Livingstone was previously on an incremental deal but has been rewarded as a regular in England's Twenty20 and one-day international sides.
The contracts, which were changed in 2021, cover both red and white-ball cricket and are 12-month deals starting from 1 October 2022.
Foakes has been England's regular Test keeper this summer, having replaced Jos Buttler. He scored his second Test century in the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford in August.
"I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period," said Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket.
Sir Andrew Strauss has recommended revamping the system, including introducing multi-year deals, in his high performance review.
England central contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Increment contracts: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey
Pace bowling development contracts: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Olly Stone
And two sick notes stone and archer
Pace bowling development contracts I see AGAIN that two of the best seamers in county cricket are overlooked by England in Jamie Porter & Sam Cook!?! ALSO what about Tom Curran???
It's OK to back players but it's blind hope with him.
I don't rate either of them but Lees clearly outperformed Crawley in the summer:
- Lees: 327 runs @ 25.1 with 2 50s
- Crawley: 236 runs @ 19.6 with 1 50s
Smacks of favouritism once again.