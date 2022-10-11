Close menu

Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes given full England central contracts for 2022-23

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments23

Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes
Livingstone (left) has played 12 one-day internationals and 23 Twenty20s while Foakes has played 17 Tests

All-rounder Liam Livingstone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes have been awarded full England central contracts for the first time.

Batter Harry Brook and bowler Matthew Potts have been given incremental deals following their impressive debuts in 2022, as has left-armer Reece Topley.

Opener Rory Burns has lost his contract after being dropped from the Test side while there is no deal for Alex Lees.

Lees has played all 10 of England's Tests since replacing Burns as opener.

England's other incumbent opener Zak Crawley keeps his full contract despite a difficult summer in which he made one score over 50.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer also still has a top tier deal. He has not played for England for 19 months as he recovers from injury.

White-ball opener Jason Roy has been downgraded from a full contract to an incremental deal after being dropped from England's T20 World Cup squad, while batter Dawid Malan, who is no longer part of the Test side but in the T20 squad, has also been moved down to an incremental deal.

Jamie Overton, Matthew Fisher and Brydon Carse have been awarded pace bowling development contracts for the first time.

Livingstone was previously on an incremental deal but has been rewarded as a regular in England's Twenty20 and one-day international sides.

The contracts, which were changed in 2021, cover both red and white-ball cricket and are 12-month deals starting from 1 October 2022.

Foakes has been England's regular Test keeper this summer, having replaced Jos Buttler. He scored his second Test century in the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford in August.

"I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period," said Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket.

Sir Andrew Strauss has recommended revamping the system, including introducing multi-year deals, in his high performance review.

England central contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Increment contracts: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey

Pace bowling development contracts: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Olly Stone

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 10:52

    Crawley should be know where near the England set up
    And two sick notes stone and archer

  • Comment posted by wolfie_dagger86, today at 10:52

    Zak Crawley not been anywhere near where he should have been to deserve this and what has Jofra Archer done to deserve his central contract???

    Pace bowling development contracts I see AGAIN that two of the best seamers in county cricket are overlooked by England in Jamie Porter & Sam Cook!?! ALSO what about Tom Curran???

  • Comment posted by captain turbot, today at 10:51

    Alex lees is not a good enough opener

  • Comment posted by offshorerhino, today at 10:44

    Yorkshire CCC will never get a competitive 11 out on the pitch on all formats if half their squad are sat on England contracts. The ECB are hampering YCCC on various fronts.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 10:53

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Without the money from the ECB all counties would go bust so not surprising that the ECB puts their interests before the counties. If YCCC want to change this all they need to do is find the money....

  • Comment posted by enoughisenough, today at 10:44

    Why all the fuss? By the time the ECB have finished there will not be County / Test / or 50 over cricket wort talking about, just T20 & The Circus. No consideration for other grades of cricket within their structure, they are unfit for purpose & require to be replaced.

  • Comment posted by Atkins, today at 10:39

    The issue here is that central contracts were originally there for England to carefully control how much their players played and when without conflict with their counties. Whilst this is still the case it is now more about controlling their commitments to T20 leagues. Not sure all those players would have had full contracts in the past. Now they have to in order to ensure they are free to play.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 10:34

    What has Zak Crawley done to deserve that? Nothing. It is very questionable.

    It's OK to back players but it's blind hope with him.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 10:56

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Remember the ECB constantly keeping faith with Mike Gatting despite him taking an age to justify his position whilst others only got a couple of tests to make an impression. Sometimes your face just fits.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:33

    Archer gets a central contract? He's unlikely to play for England in tests again and will join Mills and others on the T20 franchise circuit if he ever regains fitness.

    • Reply posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 10:43

      fdbjwtnb replied:
      Archer Is unlikely to play for England again joke decision

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 10:27

    Livingstone's idea of pacing an innings is to try and hit the first four balls he faces for four and not six.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 10:27

    These players need to play on better wickets. Some of the domestic surfaces this summer have been a disgrace and it’s no wonder we are struggling to get quality players through the ranks when games end in two days like they did at Chelmsford.

  • Comment posted by U18027890, today at 10:26

    I like moeen but how does he get a central contract? And...if I'm under contract I work gor ONE employer - NOT jaunt off to the IPL or the hundred

    • Reply posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:35

      Help Out to Eat Out replied:
      That's unenforceable, the ECB have tried this in the past for players taking up IPL contracts. We're in an age where it's possible that some English players will refuse central contracts as it's more lucrative to play in franchise T20 leagues year-round.

      As for Moeen, he makes himself available for all white-ball games for England and is performing well enough to warrant a central contract.

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:15

    It seems like an oversignt not to have some focus on developing some spinners (especially red-ball) within this framework.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 10:11

    Would love to know the justification for giving Crawley a contract but not Lees.

    I don't rate either of them but Lees clearly outperformed Crawley in the summer:

    - Lees: 327 runs @ 25.1 with 2 50s
    - Crawley: 236 runs @ 19.6 with 1 50s

    Smacks of favouritism once again.

  • Comment posted by Peter Lees, today at 10:11

    No Lees really?

  • Comment posted by chris , today at 10:06

    Archer,Livingstone Crawley really

    • Reply posted by Jacob, today at 10:31

      Jacob replied:
      Livingstone is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world, it's more of a surprise that he hasn't been centrally contracted yet.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC