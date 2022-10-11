Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stokes referred to Hales as "my friend at the time, Alex" when discussing the Bristol nightclub incident in a recent documentary

Australia v England: Second Twenty20 international Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra Date: 12 October Time: 09:10 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Alex Hales denies "clear the air" talks were needed with Ben Stokes on his return to the England set-up - but says the pair have had a meeting as part of their World Cup build-up.

They were part of a brawl outside a nightclub in 2017 that led to Stokes being charged then acquitted of affray.

Stokes, 31, hinted in a recent documentary that their relationship had broken down since the Bristol incident.

"We've sat down and had a chat," Hales, 33, said. "It's been as good as gold."

Hales said white-ball captain Jos Buttler was also present at the meeting but that the focus was the upcoming tournament in Australia.

"We've had a really good chat and things have been fine," said the opening batter. "There's been no air clearing at all, we just sat down with Jos and said our goal is to win the World Cup. It's been really good - really smooth."

Hales is back in the international fold following a three-year exile after he tested positive for a recreational drug on the eve of the 2019 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan, England's white-ball captain at the time, criticised Hales for showing "complete disregard for our values" and left him out of the country's white-ball plans.

Hales was not selected again until Morgan's retirement and Jonny Bairstow's injury while playing golf left England short at the top of the order.

He smashed 84 from 51 balls - sharing a partnership of 132 with Buttler - in Sunday's victory over Australia in the first T20 in Perth.

Hales is now favourite, ahead of Phil Salt, to partner the captain in the opening positions in England's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October.

"It was a weird one," he added. "I hadn't got nervous for a long time. I don't know what it was. I put it down to jet lag or maybe the fact that it's heading into a huge six weeks for me.

"It's something I didn't see happening a few months ago, especially with the firepower at the top of the order and to get this chance, I'm just really keen to make the most of it and enjoy myself.

"It's just a shame I haven't been around the last three years because I feel I've been playing the best cricket of my life. I've got some lost time to make up for."

Marsh does not want Australia captaincy

Meanwhile all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has ruled himself out of contention for the Australia white-ball captaincy.

His decision gives Cricket Australia one fewer candidate to consider and increases the chances of David Warner being asked to lead the side.

Warner was banned from leadership roles for life after the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 but is hopeful Cricket Australia will lift the ban.

Aaron Finch has stepped down as skipper of the one-day side and could also relinquish the T20 captaincy after the World Cup.

"I'm out of the race," said Marsh. "I've had to get the body right for this World Cup.

"Cricket Australia has a decision to make after the World Cup. It's really not something I've thought about."

Asked whether Warner could take the role, Marsh added: "As far as all the decisions go, I certainly steer clear of all those conversations. But he's a great man to have in the squad."