Keaton Jennings has made two centuries in 17 Tests

Opener Keaton Jennings says his recall to the England squad for the tour of Pakistan "feels like a debut again".

The 30-year-old played the last of his 17 Tests in 2019 but has been rewarded for a fine summer for Lancashire, in which he averaged 72.53.

"I don't think there was ever a time when I thought my career was over," Jennings told BBC Sport.

"I did mentally get to a place where I was content not playing another Test. I played good cricket and enjoyed it."

Jennings makes his return as part of a 15-man squad that will play three Tests in December, England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005.

With Alex Lees left out, Jennings will likely compete with Ben Duckett to partner Zak Crawley at the top of the order.

Jennings has had two previous spells in Test cricket, making two hundreds - both in Asia - and averaging 25.19.

He was dropped on the tour of West Indies in 2019 and was recalled for a series in Sri Lanka in 2020, only for the trip to be called off at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the time since he last played for England, Jennings has completed a degree and a masters in business.

"In 2019 it was pre-pandemic, pre-lockdowns and before I went through graduating," said the former Durham man.

"As a human being I've changed a lot. That has a knock-on effect to my cricket. It's given a good perspective on the game.

"The human being that goes to Pakistan will be very different to the one that toured the West Indies a couple of years ago."

Jennings made a hundred on debut in India in 2016, but struggled in the subsequent home summer in a series against his native South Africa, leading to his first omission from the Test side.

"As a player you feel the intensity and pressure of international cricket," said the left-hander. "My debut went nicely, then there was an extended period until the next Test and I hadn't had a great start to the season.

"Little doubts creep in, you panic, then you face Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel on some spicy pitches."

Jennings returned in 2018, but in 10 more Tests passed 50 only once, a score of 146 not out against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Despite his indifferent record, England won 12 of the 17 Tests in which Jennings played - he often contributed with superb close catching off the spin bowlers.

"The battering you take, it creates little scars," he said. "When I got the call this time, I didn't have any of that.

"I think that's down to being older, having some perspective and being in a very different place as a person."

Jennings' fresh outlook matches the view of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, who led England to six Test wins during the home summer through a positive approach and unflinching support of their players.

"I don't think anyone can settle into any role when you feel under the pump. Whether it's myself, or the media, it's critical to make people feel backed, loved and supported," said Jennings.

"I'm really looking forward to playing under Ben and Baz. I watched the summer and wanted to be a part of it."

Jennings says he understands the "historic" nature of the tour and he is considering buying a guitar and asking Joe Root to teach him how to play.

"It's one of the first times I've been picked where there hasn't been an underlying anxiety around it," he said.

"If Stokesy says bat nine, I'll happily bat nine. I'm just happy to be involved."