Keaton Jennings (right) has played 17 Tests, while Will Jacks (left) and Liam Livingstone are uncapped

Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks and Keaton Jennings have been named in the England squad for the three-Test series in Pakistan in December.

Seamer Stuart Broad will miss the tour, with the birth of his first child due in November.

There is no place for opener Alex Lees, who has played England's past 10 Tests but missed out on a central contract.

Pace bowler Mark Wood is in line to play his first Test since March after missing the home summer through injury.

England squad for Test series in Pakistan: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Surrey's Jacks, 23, and England white-ball regular Livingstone, 29, are both uncapped at Test level.

Both spin-bowling all-rounders, they will likely compete for one spot in the Test side to support Jack Leach, the only specialist spinner in the squad.

England were left short of spin options when Moeen Ali opted not to take part in the tour, while leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who made his Test debut as a concussion sub at the beginning of the summer, has fallen out of favour.

Jacks averaged 54 with the bat for county champions Surrey this summer, as well as taking 17 wickets with his off-breaks. Livingstone has not played a first-class match since the end of the 2021 season.

Lees, who averages just under 24 in Tests, appeared vulnerable when he was left of the central contract list announced on Tuesday.

Lancashire's Jennings, 30, played the most recent of his 17 Tests in 2019 and is rewarded for a fine County Championship season in which he averaged 72.

However, he could be behind Ben Duckett in the competition to open alongside Zak Crawley.

Nottinghamshire's Duckett was called up by England for the final Test against South Africa in September after Jonny Bairstow broke a leg. Harry Brook is another option to open.

Wood, fit again after elbow surgery, will provide extra pace alongside Surrey's Jamie Overton.

Matthew Potts and Overton's twin Craig miss out despite being in England's Test squads across the summer, while neither Sam Curran nor Chris Woakes have been named in the 15-man squad. Broad asked not to be considered.

Ben Foakes is the only specialist wicketkeeper, but Duckett and Ollie Pope are capable of offering cover behind the stumps.

England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 begins on 1 December in Rawalpindi, with matches in Multan and Karachi to follow.

It will be the first overseas tour under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes after they guided England to six wins from seven Tests this summer.

England made their first trip to Pakistan in 17 years with a 4-3 win a T20 series that ended earlier this month.