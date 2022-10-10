Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Taylor retired from playing in 2016 on health grounds

Former England Test and one-day player James Taylor has rejoined Leicestershire as batting coach.

The 32-year-old's return to the Foxes 11 years after last playing for the county comes less than four months after he left his role as head scout for the England men's team.

A heart condition forced him to retire from playing just five years after he left Leicestershire in 2011.

"I'm delighted to be back," he told the club website.

"I've got so many fond memories here and I can't wait to add to those.

"A real passion of mine is helping people and coaching is something where I can do that. I've got a wide range of different experiences and hopefully some of that knowledge can transfer to the players."

During his time with Leicestershire he scored scored 3,689 runs in 53 first-class matches at an average of 49.18.

In his final season with Leicestershire in 2011 he earned his first one-day international cap for England and also helped the club win the last of its three T20 titles.

He went on to join East Midlands rivals Nottinghamshire and won the first of his seven Test caps the following year.

Taylor returns to a Leicestershire side that finished bottom of Division Two without a County Championship win in 2022. They did, however, reach the quarter-finals of the One-Day Cup.

He will be part of a first-team coaching set-up headed by former England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon and director of cricket Claude Henderson.