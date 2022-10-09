Close menu

England in Australia: Alex Hales & Mark Wood star in first T20

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hales in action
Alex Hales hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 51-ball knock
First Twenty20 international, Perth
England 208-6 (20 overs): Hales 84, Buttler 68, Ellis 3-20
Australia 200-9 (20 overs): Warner 73, M Marsh 36, Wood 3-34
England won by eight runs
Alex Hales whacked 84 off 51 balls as he spearheaded England's eight-run victory over Australia in the first T20 international.

Hales put on 132 in just 11.2 overs with skipper Jos Buttler (68) as the pair provided the bulk of the runs in England's 208-6, with Nathan Ellis (3-20) the standout bowler for the hosts.

David Warner clubbed 73 off 44 balls - with support from Mitchell Marsh (36) and Marcus Stoinis (35) - to keep Australia in the contest.

But when Warner was the sixth man out to Mark Wood (3-34) with three overs left, it put too much pressure on Australia's lower order in Perth and England closed out the game.

Australia needed 16 off the final over but Sam Curran had Matthew Wade (21) caught at mid-wicket and then bowled Ellis for a duck as the left-arm seamer kept his cool to finish with 2-35.

Buttler even felt he had enough runs to play with to act with diplomacy with his handling of a potential controversial incident late in Australia's attempts to chase a record T20 total against England.

Wade seemed to impede Wood as he went for a return catch in the 17th over after the Aussie batter top-edged the ball into his helmet, but Buttler decline to appeal for obstructing the field.

England's batting dominance came with the caveat that Australia's attack was shorn of its frontline bowlers as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa did not feature.

Nevertheless, the manner in which Buttler's bowlers held their nerve - and their catches at key times - to defend the total as they looked to build momentum before the World Cup was impressive.

Wood, in particular, solidified his presence as a key partnership breaker at crucial junctures in favourable batting conditions while Curran executed his variations to show he is a viable alternative to Chris Jordan at the death.

Hales seals his spot

England have these three T20s against Australia to settle a few minor selection quibbles, one of which was who would open the batting at the tournament with Buttler.

Phil Salt outscored Hales in England's seven-match series with Pakistan (167 runs versus 130), but Hales' superior skill and experience on Australian pitches appeared to make him favourite to partner Buttler.

Having shown glimpses of his top-order dominance in Karachi and Lahore, this was Hales back in the kind of groove which has seen him plunder runs in the Big Bash.

Early in his innings he was content to let Buttler take centre stage, before going through the gears himself - a tall and imposing figure at the crease, he used his long reach to good effect.

There was an element of fortune about a top-edged six pulled off Stoinis in the seventh over, but a powerful lofted drive for another maximum down the ground underlined the importance of his hitting range on big grounds down under.

A second T20 century beckoned, before he slogged one into the hands of Tim David at long-on off Kane Richardson. Hales threw his head back in annoyance.

He had done enough, however, and barring injury, he now looks nailed on to open with Buttler when England face Afghanistan in their opening match of the World Cup on 22 October.

"This is an opportunity I didn't think I would get again," Hales said, after being named player of the match.

"I am keen to make the most of it and I am hoping this is just the start. I wasn't my most fluent for my first 12 balls but then it got easier.

"Playing in Australia (in the Big Bash) gives me confidence I can take it to the next level in England."

Mixed fortunes for Buttler and Stokes

Buttler averaged 17.16 in six T20 innings for England last summer with a top score of 29, versus a career average of 32.75 before this match.

Having been a non-playing captain in Pakistan, as he rested a troublesome calf, this was a statement innings from the England skipper and a reminder of his peerless talent.

Buttler set the tone by striking four fours from the opening over, sent down by Cameron Green, showed his dexterity to twice ramp Kane Richardson over the wicketkeeper's head, and then his wrists of steel to effortlessly whip leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson for consecutive sixes.

He was out in the 12th over, slicing Ellis to mid-off, but England's white-ball captain looks to have rediscovered his batting mojo just at the right time.

The fluidity with which Buttler played contrasted with Stokes' scratchy knock, as he was out for nine.

Ben Stokes walks off after being dismissed
Stokes struggled for fluency in his first T20 international since March 2021

The England Test skipper, playing his first T20 international since March 2021, was promoted to bat at three after a rip-roaring start by Buttler and Hales but stymied the momentum a touch which possibly threw the latter off his stride.

Stokes was dropped off his fourth ball - Richardson spilling a one-handed chance at mid-on after the England batter had miscued a chip down the ground off Daniel Sams.

A sense of how Stokes was attempting to force matters came next ball when he attempted a reverse sweep to a slower ball from Sams and was struck on the helmet.

Stokes managed a four via a thick edge off his eighth delivery before he was caught at long-on by Warner, having skipped down the pitch to Stoinis.

Comments

Join the conversation

132 comments

  • Comment posted by chris tv, today at 13:35

    It’s a joke that Stokes is being shoehorned into this team. He’s not suited to this form and plenty others deserve to play ahead of him.
    His bowling is hugely suspect when the pressure is on, and goes for loads. And he doesn’t have the variety of shots of say a Duckett.

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 13:39

      DH replied:
      Agree. Picked because of who he is

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:46

    What was Wade doing, blatant cheating

    • Reply posted by siNZ, today at 13:49

      siNZ replied:
      Would have been a different outcome if a world cup game, England let that slide.

  • Comment posted by Moosh, today at 13:38

    Good game to watch, but spoilt by Wade's blatant cheating.

  • Comment posted by fearless334, today at 13:51

    Love Ben stokes but don't know what he is doing in this awesome T20 England team Salt and Duckett so much more reliable, stick to test cricket ben,

    • Reply posted by William, today at 14:05

      William replied:
      3 practice matches for Stokes to improve?

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 13:38

    Good to lay down an early marker. Pleased for the oft-scapegoated Sam Curran to come through too. Just need a bit more from the middle order now. Whisper it quietly but when Livingstone is fit, Stokes might be the man under pressure.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, today at 13:41

      Merrymole replied:
      I understand why butler wants Stokes in the team. Forget the stats, he makes things happen and is a big game player.

      That said to leave Livingstone out for him will be a brave call.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 13:45

    Wade pushed Wood. How was he not given out?

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 13:52

      Acky66 replied:
      No appeal

  • Comment posted by acebest, today at 13:53

    Stokes is not up to speed for this series, first T20 for 18 months, Malan , Salt are waiting. Ben do the right thing and walk away.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 14:16

      William replied:
      He’s got 2 games to prove he’s good enough

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 13:52

    Good comeback from England, after Stoinis & Warner were smashing everything in sight. Mark Wood could be the key to England's World Cup. Happy for Hales, as it looks like he is slightly ahead of Salt in the pecking order. Still not sure about Stokes, though.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 13:57

      William replied:
      It’s only Stokes first match? Looked not bad bowling.

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 13:39

    Got it done despite more Aussie cheating. Don’t know why Buttler didn’t go up for Wade obstructing the field. Most blatant example of it I’ve ever seen. The one they went up for for Stokes that time was nowhere near as bad.

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 13:30

    That'll do.
    Thought they'd thrown it away with the death batting - with a platform like that, at a fast-scoring ground, you should really be looking at posting 240. But the bowlers held their nerve and a good effort in the field to back them up.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 13:33

      dunc brownley replied:
      Afternoon B-V ... Yes a slight stutter at the end but did enough to set a target and we were able to defend it.

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 13:40

    BBC, please change your TMS coverage so you have English commentators on at all times.

    • Reply posted by Colin Allcars, today at 13:46

      Colin Allcars replied:
      and summarisers who have played at this level and don’t screech unintelligibly.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 13:46

    Hales took a catch!!!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 13:50

      dunc brownley replied:
      Two as well ...

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 13:43

    Woakes' cameo innings was so important, as without it England would have lost! A decent team effort overall. Question about Stokes fitness/inclusion needs resolving.

  • Comment posted by asta, today at 13:43

    Duckett needed to shore up the middle order.

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 13:31

    It's a win so happy days.

    A blow out in Aussie conditions of which many of the lads are aware so time to see how the lads can improve if possible when it's more or less a batting track.

    Plenty of action to keep all on their toes.

    • Reply posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 14:02

      B-L Z Bob replied:
      Good win indeed, Duncan.
      Very surprised that young Curran was given the last over, but his lack of pace outfoxed the Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 13:46

    Justice done. Wade definitely 'obstructed the field'. I and others do not think this was accidental!

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 13:34

    Terrific game, an exciting WC ahead

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 13:31

    We’ll done Alex, back where you belong.

  • Comment posted by DoctorFIange, today at 14:06

    I’d drop Stokes for Salt or Livingstone. Salt is a typical gobby keeper, and gets under batters skin.

  • Comment posted by andycas123, today at 14:04

    Well done Hales for your batting and CATCHING. Why move Malan from no 3 to no 7? Still feel Salt needs to play at the expense of a bowler but well done England. Still sad that there is no Duckett as his variety of shot making would be a great asset, never mind. Good to see Buttler back to his best however still believe he should give the gloves to Salt as doing all 3 jobs could be detrimental.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 14:18

      Rob replied:
      He has always been good in the field had a real mare in Pakistan. Been working on his catching I guess!

