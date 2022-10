Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Hurt took 15 wickets in Lancashire's run to the final of the One-Day Cup in 2022

Lancashire have released seam bowler Liam Hurt.

He came through the club's age-group system and made his List A debut in 2015.

Hurt helped the Red Rose reach the final of the One-Day Cup this summer and took 2-64 as they were beaten by Kent by 21 runs at Trent Bridge last month.

The 28-year-old leaves Lancashire having made 30 appearances across all formats.