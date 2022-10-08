Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Craig Young suffered a recurrence of his injury after arriving with the Ireland squad in Australia

Graham Hume has been called up to Ireland's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after paceman Craig Young was ruled out by injury.

Cricket Ireland's medical chief Mark Rausa said Young had "experienced a recurrence of a chronic issue which we have been managing".

"Whilst we thought we were on top of the issue, it sadly flared up once we arrived in Sydney," added Rausa.

Ireland begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on Sunday, 17 October.

Waringstown paceman Hume, 31, made his international debut in July against New Zealand in a one-day game and featured in his first Twenty20 contest a month later against Afghanistan.

Ireland play their next warm-up game against Namibia in Melbourne on Tuesday before a match with Sri Lanka two days later.