The Women's League will join the Big Bash League in Australia and The Hundred in England as women's franchise leagues, but no Pakistan players were selected in either competition in 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced it will launch a new Twenty20 tournament called The Women's League in March 2023.

It will run from 3-18 March, with four city-based teams building squads of 12 local and six overseas players.

There will be 12 league matches and a final, which will take place the day before the Pakistan Super League final, with all games played in Rawalpindi.

It could clash external-link with the first edition of the Women's Indian Premier League.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said: "I am delighted to announce the women's league. This league will attract young women cricketers to this great sport and help our current players further enhance their skills when they will get to share dug-outs with the overseas players.

"The league will feature present and past trailblazers in women's cricket in what promises to be an exciting 13-match event.

"This event is aligned to our strategy of making Pakistan a stronger cricket playing nation across all formats and genders."

All of the matches will be broadcast live and some will take place before games in the Pakistan Super League, the country's male T20 franchise league.

Pakistan are currently ranked sixth in the International Cricket Council's Twenty20 standings, and have never made it out of the group stages at a global tournament.