Anjan Luthra is "excited about what the future holds" after being chosen as the new chair of Cricket Scotland.

The Glasgow-born 31-year-old, who runs a London-based media company, takes on the post for a two-year period.

He will help lead a rebuild at the organisation following the Plan4Sport Changing the Boundaries report into racism in Scottish cricket.

That process will start with the appointment of independent board members.

The previous board at Cricket Scotland resigned in July, the day before the publication of a review detailing many examples of institutional racism in the Scottish game.

"It is an honour to join Cricket Scotland as chair and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in transforming the organisation," said Luthra, who played for Scotland at age grade up to under-19 level.

"Cricket has been a major part of my life and I am excited to bring my experience across business, technology and sport to elevate Scottish cricket domestically and on the international stage.

"The Changing the Boundaries report highlighted serious institutional failings and I am committed to implementing the recommendations and findings from the report.

"Major challenges and opportunities lie ahead and I am excited about what the future holds for Cricket Scotland."