Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root scored his first Roses century for Yorkshire in 2022

Yorkshire and England batters Joe Root and Dawid Malan have both signed new contracts with the relegated County Championship side.

Former England Test captain Root, 31, has signed a two-year deal until the end of the 2024 season, while Malan, 35, has agreed a two-year extension until the end of 2025.

Root came through the county's academy and made his debut in 2009.

Twenty20 specialist Malan joined from Middlesex in 2020.

The pair are both currently centrally contracted by England.

Managing director of cricket Darren Gough told the club website: "There is a lot to be excited about and players are committed to this club."

Root only played three times in the County Championship for Yorkshire this summer, while Malan played five games as the Headingley side were relegated to the second division on the final day of the campaign.

Malan missed the final month of the season as he was away with England for their T20 series in Pakistan, scoring 174 runs, including an unbeaten 78 in the seventh and final game as the tourists clinched a 4-3 victory.