These three ODIs were originally meant to be played in December 2020 at the end of an England limited-overs tour which was abandoned after players and hotel staff tested positive for coronavirus.

January

27 1st ODI, Bloemfontein (11:00 GMT)

29 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein (11:00 GMT)

February

1 3rd ODI, Kimberley (11:00 GMT)

