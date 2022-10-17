Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram of Glamorgan acknowledges his 150 against Sussex

South Africa batter Colin Ingram has signed a new two year deal to remain at Glamorgan until 2024.

Ingram, 37, will be one of three overseas players on the books at the start of 2023, alongside Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser.

Just two can play in any match, but Labuschagne is only likely to be available in April and May because of the Ashes series.

Ingram enjoyed a renaissance in Championship cricket in 2022.

After playing just one red-ball match in the previous four seasons, he hit three centuries in five games, , topping the county's batting averages with 596 runs at 66.

Left-hander Ingram made his highest county score of 178 against Sussex and shared in a county record third-wicket stand of 328 with Eddie Byrom.

He also set a new county record limited-overs score of 177 not out at Worcester and topped the averages in the 50-overs competition before departing in late August for the Caribbean Premier League.

Ingram averaged 30 across eight T20 Blast matches after Labuschagne's depature and also claimed seven wickets across the season with his occasional leg-spin bowling.

He will continue to work with the club's academy and age-group system.

"I really enjoyed my cricket this season and returning to the red-ball arena where I probably had my best ever year for the Club," Ingram told the Glamorgan club website.

"We came very close to promotion and next year I want to help us realise that goal and hopefully win the Vitality Blast, which remains one of my main ambitions in cricket.

"Wales is home and I can't wait to play for the Club for another two years and continue to work with the next generation of Welsh cricketers."

Ingram is scheduled to play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the UAE T10 in January 2023.

Despite having the same three overseas international players on their books at the start of 2022, Glamorgan still had to recruit replacements in September, when India batter Shubman Gill and New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel joined on short-term contracts.