ICC Men's T20 World Cup Hosts: Australia Dates: 16 October-13 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentaries and in-play videos on selected games.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is under way, and we've got just the thing to get you in the mood for the tournament.

Grab yourself a drink and snack and settle down to take on our mega quiz. We want you to name all the previous players to have won the tournament, then rank players in order, before picking who you think will win this year's competition.

There have been seven previous editions of the men's T20 World Cup, with six different nations successful. That means 97 players have won the tournament, but how many do you think you can name? We've given you 15 minutes, good luck!

A different test of your knowledge now. We've given you the names of the players, but you've got to put them in the correct order in the following quizzes...

And finally... vote for who you think will win this year's tournament in Australia...