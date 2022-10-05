Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Lamb played 70 games for Warwickshire across all formats, scoring 2,560 runs

Derbyshire have signed batter Matt Lamb from Warwickshire on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored 487 runs in eight County Championship games this summer, including two centuries.

He also made eight appearances in the One-Day Cup, but his last T20 Blast game was in July 2021.

"Mickey Arthur's project at Derbyshire really excites me, there's a talented group of players and the level of ambition is high, that's something I want to be a part of," Lamb said.

"I've been pleased with my performances over the last couple of years, but I want to push myself across all formats, this is the opportunity to do that."

Lamb first joined the Warwickshire pathway programme at under-nine level and went on to make his first-class debut against Somerset in 2016.

He made a career-best 173 against Essex in 2019 and also scored 565 runs in 13 matches in 2021 to help the club win the Championship title.

"I will be forever grateful and thankful to everybody at the Bears who helped and coached me from an eight-year-old cricket lover to a county champion," he added.