Limited-overs captain Buttler has not played for England since July

Australia v England, first Twenty20 international Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost two months out with a calf injury.

Buttler will lead England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Australia on Sunday as they finalise their World Cup preparations.

The 32-year-old has not played since The Hundred, and sat out all of England's 4-3 series win in Pakistan.

"The fitness is good," Buttler told BBC Sport. "I'm feeling great and excited to play cricket again."

England meet the T20 World Cup hosts and defending champions in Perth on Sunday (09:10 BST) before two matches in Canberra on Wednesday and Friday.

They then have one more warm-up match with Pakistan - unlikely to be a full international - in Brisbane on 17 October, before their World Cup campaign begins against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October.

Though Buttler is fit, England still have concerns over batter Liam Livingstone, who has also been out since The Hundred with an ankle injury and could miss the start of the tournament.

"He is still a little way off at the minute so he's building back," Buttler said. "Hopefully he'll get back to full fitness before the start of the World Cup."

Livingstone is one of three players to have joined up with England since the Pakistan tour, alongside pace bowler Chris Jordan and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Test captain Stokes is set to play his first T20 international since March 2021, likely batting at number four.

"Ben is someone we want to try to give as much opportunity to impact the game as possible," Buttler said.

"We want to get him up the order as high as we can, give him as much responsibility as possible and allow him to play his way to get the best out of him."

Buttler's return at the top of the order means England will have to make a choice between Phil Salt and Alex Hales, who opened together in all but one of the matches in Pakistan.

"They are both fantastic options, with different styles," said Buttler. I'll have a good chat with the coach [Matthew Mott] and decide who is the best option."

Australia have rotated their squad, having only completed a 2-0 series win over West Indies on the opposite side of the country in Brisbane on Friday.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa have all been rested.

Batter Tim David made 42 from 20 balls in Friday's victory in his fifth match for Australia.

David, 26, had played 14 previous internationals for Singapore, the country of his birth, and built his reputation through a string of impressive performances in franchise tournaments across the globe.

"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend," said opener David Warner.

"He's an incredible player. He has some serious power, so it boosts our middle order, and to come out and play like that and with his height as well, and strength, it suits us, that's for sure."

England's most recent T20 meeting with Australia came in the group stage of last year's World Cup, when England dominated in an eight-wicket win.

But whereas England were knocked out in the semi-finals, Australia went on to lift the trophy with victory over New Zealand in the final.

"It was a lightbulb moment for the team that we needed to change the way we were playing," said Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

"In the World Cup game they demolished us and it changed the way we went about playing T20 cricket from that point onwards.

"They have been the benchmark in T20 for a long time and it will be good to test ourselves."