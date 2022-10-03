Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow is currently the only batter in the world to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests this year

Jonny Bairstow has won the Bob Willis Trophy after being voted as England's player of the year by the Cricket Writers' Club.

The batter made six Test centuries in 2022, including four in a home summer which saw England win six of their seven matches.

Nat Sciver took the Women's Cricket Award, while Kent's Jordan Cox was named Young Cricketer of the Year.

Hampshire's Keith Barker won the County Championship Player of the Year prize.

The Bob Willis Trophy was previously contested by the 18 first-class counties when the domestic game was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been adopted by the Cricket Writers' Club to honour England's player of the year, male or female.

Bairstow, 33, is currently sidelined with a broken leg suffered in an accident playing golf and will not return to action until the new year.

"This is one of those summers that we'll always remember," said Bairstow. "I remember the 2005 Ashes summer very, very fondly, and I'm hopeful that we as a group of people have inspired the next generation - or even people that haven't played the game of cricket who have flipped on and we've entertained them."

Sciver, 30, scored a century in a losing effort as England were beaten by Australia in the World Cup final in April and followed up with another ton in the drawn Test against South Africa in June.

She opted to miss England's series against India in September to focus on her mental health.

"It has been a massive year," said Sciver. "This award means a lot to me."

Full list of Cricket Writers' Club award winners

Bob Willis Trophy for England Player of the Year: Jonny Bairstow

Women's Cricket Award: Nat Sciver

Young Cricketer of the Year: Jordan Cox

County Championship Player of the Year: Keith Barker

Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Freya Kemp

Peter Smith Award for outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public: Katherine Brunt

Disability Cricketer of the Year: Jamie Price

Derek Hodgson Award for cricket book of the year: David Woodhouse for Who Only Cricket Know