Tom Bevan was named Young Player of the Year at Glamorgan's 2022 awards night

Batter Tom Bevan has earned a two-year Glamorgan deal after forcing his way into the first team late in the 2022 season.

Former academy player Bevan, 23, hit 134 in the One-Day Cup against Hampshire.

He will give the county much-needed top order options in all three formats.

There are two-year extensions for batter Billy Root and bowlers Timm van der Gugten and Jamie McIlroy, and one year for Callum Taylor and Andy Gorvin.

Glamorgan saw leading seam bowler Michael Hogan call time on a 10-year career and released five other players at the end of the 2022 season, but are yet to announce any new signings.

Bevan made 48 in his sole Championship appearance on the back of a prolific run-scoring second-team campaign.

"It's what dreams are made of, I've worked so hard for it since I was a little boy. When dad [fitness coach Huw Bevan] was working for England, I always said I wanted to be a cricketer, and to achieve it finally is a dream come true, so I'm very proud," Bevan told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm a massive advocate of being able to hit balls constantly [in practice], so to have the backing of the support staff gives me the self-confidence to go out there and show them how good I am, and hopefully I can back it up with performances.

"I'm very ambitious, I want to be the best that I can be, and I'm willing to do the work for it."

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "Tom has impressed everyone at the club this season and put in some fantastic performances across both the first and second teams where he has shown he is able to step up a level.

"We're really excited to see how he progresses over the next couple of years."

Root, 30, has been in Glamorgan's first team squad for three seasons and made key contributions in two wins at Worcester in 2022, hitting 99 not out in a Championship run-chase and an unbeaten 113 in the One-Day Cup victory, including five consecutive sixes.

Van der Gugten missed a section of the season through injury, but took 24 Championship wickets at an average of 29.5 and four wickets in the opening One-Day cup win at Derby before a late call-up to the Hundred.

He is with the Netherlands squad at the T20 World Cup.

Left arm seamer McIlroy, 28, made his first limited-overs appearance in 2022 but was hindered by injury.

Meanwhile Taylor and Gorvin made three Championship appearances apiece in 2022, with Gorvin also featuring in the One-Day Cup while Taylor turned in strong second-team performances without winning a senior recall.