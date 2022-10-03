Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Delray Rawlins produced List A best bowling figures in consecutive games this summer

Sussex all-rounder Delray Rawlins has extended his contract with the club.

The 25-year-old helped the Sharks to the One-Day Cup semi-finals this year, recording List A bests with both bat and ball.

"Hopefully I can go again next year and produce even bigger numbers for the team," he said.

The Bermudian left-armer made his debut in 2017 after coming through the club's academy system following a scholarship at Bede's School in East Sussex.

Rawlins scored 91 from just 62 balls against Gloucestershire and posted figures of 3-22 against Leicestershire with his finger-spin.

"Obviously I have been here my entire professional career and I am looking forward to building on the good things we did this summer," he said.

"This year I worked on certain aspects of my game, and I am pleased with the progress made so hopefully I can go again next year and produce bigger numbers for the team."

Having played for Sussex in all formats this summer, he added: "I'm enjoying my role within the squad, even though I am only 25 the additional responsibility has helped my game."

The length of Rawlins' contract extension is undisclosed.