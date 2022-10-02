England claimed a 4-3 series win over Pakistan in their seven-match T20 international series after an emphatic victory in the decider.

So all is rosy in the garden ahead of the T20 World Cup... well, not quite.

There are a still a handful of issues that need to be resolved before England's first game against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October.

Former England and Essex wicketkeeper James Foster, part of the BBC Test Match Special team which covered the series, has answered some of the conundrums.

Who opens the batting?

Jason Roy was jettisoned from England's T20 squad after a miserable run and Alex Hales, persona non grata under Eoin Morgan, was given an olive branch by skipper Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott before the World Cup.

His fellow opener Phil Salt slightly edged the numbers (167 runs at 27.83 in seven innings, with a strike rate of 157.54) over Hales (130 at 21.66 in six with a strike rate of 141.30) in this series. Salt played England's most eye-catching knock with an unbeaten 88 off 41 balls in the sixth match, striking the ball crisply down the ground to square the series.

Hales' experience of Australian pitches - he has thrived as one of the best batters in the Big Bash - would appear to give him the upper hand on Salt, however.

Alex Hales was back in an England shirt for the first time since 2019 and hit 53 in the first T20

An alternative would be a Hales-Salt axis at the top and Buttler could drop himself down the order to a 'finisher' role similar to the 50-over format, although Foster thinks that is unlikely.

He said: "Jos has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don't think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup.

"It's exciting to have Alex back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this series as we've seen in franchise cricket over the past few years - he can really dominate sides. Phil Salt has done himself no harm with his performances so there is a decision to be made there."

Should Buttler think again about keeping?

Buttler had long been Morgan's heir presumptive as England's white-ball captain, but when he finally succeeded him in June it raised a familiar cricket quandary. Can he captain, keep wicket and open the batting for England?

Buttler was in Pakistan in a non-playing capacity, taking no chances with a calf injury ahead of the World Cup, which afforded Salt seven matches as an opener and an opportunity to keep wicket too. England coach Mott confirmed after the final T20 that if Buttler "is fully fit he will keep".

However, there's an argument Buttler's grey matter will be taxed by tactical quick-thinking in the heat of the battle and it could be to England's benefit for him to leave the gloves in his kit bag when they take the field and allow Salt to continue.

"Jos certainly has a lot on his plate," said Foster, who played all five of his T20 internationals for England as their wicketkeeper at the 2009 T20 World Cup.

"You have to manage your time well. I know that from a domestic point of view having captained and kept.

Phil Salt kept wicket and opened the batting for England in Pakistan as Jos Buttler rested a troublesome calf

"But he is very experienced. We are not talking about someone just making their way in international cricket. If anyone can manage all three responsibilities it's Jos Buttler."

Salt kept wicket while Buttler stood in the field for Manchester Originals during The Hundred, but Mott acknowledged Butler "didn't think he got much of an advantage" from it. Foster, meanwhile, claimed the nature of the competition dictated a shrewd switch as opposed to a setting a future precedent.

"The Hundred is so much quicker than T20 so it made complete sense. Especially having Phil Salt in your side - an international keeper - it's a no-brainer," Foster explained.

"Having those conversations with bowlers being stood at extra cover is easier than running back and forth, which can be hard.

"Obviously he plays in the IPL and doesn't keep there. But he will see it as a challenge and opportunity. We are almost talking about the downside of being so good at all three things. I can't see him giving the gloves up."

Where does Stokes fit in?

You have to go back 18 months to March 2021 for the last time Ben Stokes played a T20 international for England, against India in Ahmedabad.

Since then he's become England's Test skipper, seen Morgan retire and Buttler take over, and several players advance their claims. The well for batting, in particular, seems deep for England at the moment.

It was a breakthrough series for Harry Brook, who finished the series as England's top run-scorer and their player of the series with 238 runs at an average of 79.33 from seven innings. Equally impressive was the fact he did it batting at five.

Brook would be the likely fall guy to accommodate Stokes' return, although Liam Livingstone is unlikely to be fit for the start of the World Cup, paving a smoother path for the all-rounder's return.

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day cricket during the summer but is still available for the T20 side

A "free hit" is how Mott described the je ne sais quoi that Stokes brings to the team, with his inclusion in England's XI a closed book as far as Foster is concerned.

"Ben is a multi-dimensional player and a match-winner. It would be tough not to play him," said Foster, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for England.

"I haven't quite figured out how they will use him. In that middle order at the back end, perhaps? But whatever role he gets, he will take it on.

"Yes, he hasn't played for England in T20 cricket for some time, but if they decided to play him in the World Cup he'll fit straight back into that side and the dressing room. He's a leader and the go-to guy with the ball, bat and in the field."

Wood's pace vital, but concerns about Rashid

In Pakistan, Mark Wood took six wickets in two matches at a miserly 7.33 with an economy of 5.50 - but those statistics only tell half the story.

The speed gun in Karachi clocked one of his deliveries at 97mph as he bowled consistently at pace on his first appearances in an England shirt since March having finally recovered from an elbow injury.

Against top-class batters on bouncier Australian pitches, Wood is a weapon Buttler will be glad to have in his arsenal.

"With Jofra Archer unavailable, having someone who can bowl that express pace will be important," former Essex skipper Foster, who now coaches in T20 franchise cricket, said.

"He's played a few games here having not really played all summer and shown some good speeds. The word from inside the camp is his body is holding up well and he'll be going the World Cup with a lot of confidence."

Mark Wood missed the whole of the summer in England through injury but did not look rusty in Pakistan

By comparison, Adil Rashid had a relatively subdued series, albeit in conditions which seemed to suit defensive orthodox spinners rather than his attacking leg-breaks.

His five wickets across the seven matches came at cost of 44.80, although he was much improved in the final match with 1-25 from four overs.

Foster added: "It's not a concern because Adil is an absolute star. He's another match-winner and an important cog in that England team.

"He's a wicket-taker, has the ability to control the run-rate and he's a star. I expect him to have an excellent World Cup.

"England have spin options with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone too, so it's a very balanced side. Will they win the World Cup? Yes, I think so."