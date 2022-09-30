Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hassan Azad was Division Two's top run scorer in 2019 with 1,189 runs

Opening bat Hassan Azad is among six Leicestershire players who will be released by the Division Two club at the end of their contracts.

The 28-year-old scored 2,569 runs in in 42 first-class appearances over four seasons with the county.

Seamer Sam Griffiths, 28, who featured 105 times and took 134 wickers for the Foxes in all formats, is also leaving.

The departures of Sam Bates, Nat Bowley, Alex Evans and Abi Sakande have also been confirmed.

Off-spinner Bowley, 22, made his debut in the Royal London Cup this season, while 23-year-old wicketkeeper Bates made his first appearance on the final day of the 2021 season before dropping back to the second XI this season.

Evans, 22, who took four of his 11 wickets for the club on his debut in 2019, and fellow bowler Sakande, 28, who arrived in the middle of the 2021 campaign, both found opportunities limited.

Leicestershire finished bottom of Division Two without a County Championship win in 2022, but they reached the quarter-finals of the One-Day Cup.