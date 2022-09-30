Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Montgomery made a career-best 178 as Notts sealed the Division Two title against Durham

Nottinghamshire's young South African Matt Montgomery has signed a new three-year contract with the newly-promoted Division Two champions.

After making his County Championship debut in July, Montgomery, 22, featured strongly for Peter Moores' side over the final month of the 2022 campaign, playing in Notts' last three matches.

He finished off with a career-best 178 as they sealed the Division Two title.

"He has already played some crucial innings for us," said Moores.

"None more so than his hundred against Durham in an important game. That innings, along with his 80 against Glamorgan stand out. Matt has a calmness and composure when he bats, and that bodes well at such a young age."

Montgomery made 369 runs in eight Championship innings, capped by that maiden first-class hundred, having also plundered 311 runs at an average of 44.42 in the One-Day Cup.

"I have been determined to show others and myself what I can do at this level," said Johannesburg-born Montgomery, who first came to Nottinghamshire as a trialist in 2019, while at nearby Loughborough University.

"That hundred against Durham was, I suppose, vindication for a lot of effort that has gone into the last few years. And I still have a lot more to give."