Ian Salisbury took charge of Sussex's County Championship and 50-over sides in November 2020

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury has left the club after almost two years.

The 52-year-old former England player had been responsible for the club's County Championship and 50-over sides.

The BBC understands he had been placed on gardening leave over the handling of off-spinner Jack Carson and had not taken charge of a game since August.

Last week the club said Salisbury was currently "not part of the business" and Sussex ended the season next-to-bottom of Championship Division Two.

"We would like to thank Ian for his contribution to the club over the last couple of years and wish him well for the future in whatever this may hold," Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew said in a statement.

"He has helped develop a very promising group of young players and we are looking forward to seeing them progress further in the next few years."

Leg-spinner Salisbury played in 15 Test matches and four one-day internationals for England between 1992 and 2000.

He played county cricket for Sussex, Surrey and Warwickshire, helping Surrey win the County Championship in 1999, 2000 and 2002.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Sussex for last two years and the journey has really helped me after the loss of my wife," Salisbury said.

"However, it's the right thing for myself and daughter to look for a fresh challenge.

"Whoever takes over from myself will inherit a very talented homegrown squad who if supported from above are ready to fly in next few years."