Nic Maddison's bat failed the gauge test during Durham's draw with Derbyshire

Durham have been handed a 10-point County Championship penalty after Nic Maddison admitted to playing with a bat beyond the permitted dimensions.

The 30-year-old Australian failed a bat-gauge test in September's Division Two draw at Derbyshire.

While it was felt there was no intent to gain advantage, players are required by 'strict liability' to ensure all kit meets the regulations.

Maddison and Durham will face no further sanctions.