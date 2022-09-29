Close menu

County Championship: Liam Norwell takes 9-62 as Warwickshire beat Hampshire to relegate Yorkshire

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

2022-09-29

Liam Norwell
Liam Norwell finished with a career-best 13 wickets in the match
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four)
Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104 & 177: Sibley 77; Fuller 4-34
Hampshire 311 & 133: Norwell 9-62
Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by five runs
Liam Norwell produced the performance of a lifetime with a stunning 9-62 as 2021 county champions Warwickshire miraculously stayed up and relegated Yorkshire with a five-run win over Hampshire at Edgbaston.

The injury-hit paceman bowled almost unchanged for 18.5 overs to inspire a breathtaking triumph and keep them in Division One.

Set only 139 to win after bowling out Warwickshire for 177, Hampshire buckled, being bowled out for 133.

After losing out on the title to Surrey last week, Hampshire's second consecutive defeat cost them the runners-up spot - and £145,000 in prize money - as they now only finish third.

It was an astonishing bowling effort from Norwell - who took career-best figures - and the equally tireless, but relatively unrewarded Oliver Hannon-Dalby. The pair sent down 37 of the 44 overs in Hampshire's second innings between them.

While Yorkshire were left cursing their first relegation in 11 years, the Bears' unlikely escape in Birmingham, on a final day of the season when 18 wickets fell, was as well received as their eighth title triumph a year ago.

Warwickshire finish three points above Yorkshire, who lost to already-relegated Gloucestershire on Wednesday, which meant survival was out of their hands.

Bears bowled out cheaply

After closing at 62-2 on Wednesday, with a lead of only 23, the main surprise given the overnight rain and overcast outlook in Birmingham was that they got started on time thanks to the hard work of Gary Barwell and his Edgbaston groundstaff.

That was pretty much the only thing that went right in the morning session for the Bears, despite a second half-century in the match for Surrey-bound Dom Sibley on his final appearance.

Brad Wheal struck in successive overs as both Alex Davies and skipper Will Rhodes holed out going for their shots.

James Fuller then took over as chief wicket taker, adding the scalps of Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs and Norwell, with a run-out mix-up sandwiched in between.

Sam Hain, coming in number eight after injuring his hamstring while making an acrobatic boundary stop on Wednesday, was batting with a runner, Davies.

And, having already survived one run-out near-miss, Davies was this time left stranded by a direct hit from short mid-wicket from Hampshire skipper James Vince - and was forced to make the slow march back to the dressing room for the second time in an hour, this time accompanied by the limping Hain.

When Fuller then removed Briggs and Norwell in successive balls, Fuller had a chance to repeat his Bob Willis Trophy hat-trick against Sussex at Arundel in 2020.

But, although Hannon-Dalby survived the hat-trick ball, Sibley did not trust the survival skills of the Bears last man, despite several key innings this season. And, in attempting to farm the strike, he himself perished, missing out on a chance to carry his bat for the the third time this season.

. . . but Hants bowled out even cheaper still

That left Hampshire needing just 139 to win - but chasing small targets can so often be tricky. And this run chase certainly proved to be the case.

The Bears' top wicket-taker Hannon-Dalby made the first breakthrough in the third over when he had Felix Organ caught behind - and that opened the door for Norwell.

He quickly got rid of fellow opener Ian Holland - and the wickets kept on coming.

At 91-7, when former Bears all-rounder Keith Barker became his sixth victim, Nick Gubbins and James Fuller then put on what seemed a crucial 33 for the eighth wicket.

But a ball change - the story of the 2022 summer - proved key.

With the next ball, Norwell won a generous lbw decision against Gubbins for 46 and, although the visitors got it down to within one blow of victory, he then struck twice in four balls.

First he bowled Fuller for 22 and then trapped Mohammad Abbas leg before to end with 13-100 in the match, also a career-best.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 17:54

    Sort of poetic justice. Yorkshire should have been last year after November racism revelations. They would probably have bounced right back. Now - with the performance review - they are probably out for at least two years. Kharma.

  • Comment posted by Saddler Bear Bhoy, today at 17:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by penny, today at 17:54

    Good thats what you get for sacking all those innocent people on the word of one man.

  • Comment posted by offstdaf, today at 17:53

    The price for supplying a good number of players for England? Relegation.

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 17:53

    Have any other Counties had 5 or 6 first teamers missing on England duty for most Championship matches this Season? Not forgetting Gary Ballance missing all Season as well

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 17:53

    Why no HYS when Surrey clinched the title last week? Congrats Bears and commiserations Yorks though. I hope the season is kept at 14 games. Should be 18 imho so each team plays each other home and away.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 17:53

    The ECB really have got to stop shafting Counties who happen to produce England players. As a Somerset fan I’ve had to see virtually a complete season without our two best bowlers and Yorkshire seem to have played a second eleven effectively. It also seems wrong that the team that won the most matches ended up third….surely the whole point of the game is to win?

  • Comment posted by Britannia Secunda, today at 17:53

    As a Lancastrian......thank you, Liam Norwell.

  • Comment posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:52

    im a yorkshire fan and i have no sympathy for the club at all the way theyve treated their players and staff is a joke and this just might be a wake up call they need to sort out the whole club

    big changes are needed

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 17:51

    Incredible game. Great excitement. Shame this format isn’t televised with flashing lights all over it! The 100 has been marketed to the masses, and whilst the longer format of the game may never be as popular (certainly domestically) it deserves some marketing and a match of the day style highlights package. It will never be as popular if we make it as hard as we currently do to follow.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 17:51

    Just cannot understand, crucial game, Root mia, WHY...??? Injured or playing golf.??

    • Reply posted by tommytwosheds, today at 17:53

      tommytwosheds replied:
      St Andrews apparently?

  • Comment posted by Pittacus, today at 17:50

    Judging by the headlines the BBC headline writer will be beside himself with delight. "Bears need 5 wkts to relegate Yorks." "Bears need 4 wkts to relegate Yorks." etc. etc. etc. No sign whatever of objective or unbiased reporting.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 17:53

      rpb replied:
      Yea it might have been better if they had said "Bears need 4 wkts to make Lancs runners up"

  • Comment posted by CenturyClub, today at 17:50

    Wonderful effort by SWarwicks who obviously wanted it more. Dire batting (yet again) by Hampshire - some poor umpiring decisions but players like Vince obviously weren't bothered about the extra money for finishing runners-up judging by how they played.

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 17:53

      flying lizard replied:
      when yorkshire gifted surrey the championship at hampshire's expense then why should they bother, what goes around......

  • Comment posted by Sir Humphreys undermine UK, today at 17:50

    Why wasn't Root playing for Yorks in the last 2 matches? Pope and Crawley both turned out.

  • Comment posted by F S Jackson, today at 17:49

    Freudian slip in line above Match Scorecard - hmm!

    • Reply posted by Ianjs48, today at 17:53

      Ianjs48 replied:
      Yes, classic!

  • Comment posted by bdg, today at 17:49

    We - Yorkshire only have ourselves to blame in particular the last three games we were dire with little or no commitment to the badge. We could not put a decent score on the board or chase down low targets. Well done especially Norwood today.

    • Reply posted by bdg, today at 17:52

      bdg replied:
      Norwell...... Norwood is where mother in law lives...... Must be losing it just like my team

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 17:49

    As a Yorkshire fan, well done to Warwickshire. Yorkshire deserve relegation but what I find is so shocking is the inconsistent availability of England players. Since the last test there is no reason why the likes of Joe Root can not play for their counties. Instead, he is on a golf course in Scotland. Makes a mockery of the competition.

  • Comment posted by smmjh11, today at 17:49

    Surely most neutrals will be happy with this outcome.

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 17:49

    Wouldn’t it be good if the BBC or one of the terrestrial channel showed a quick highlights package each night of all the County Championship games. Might create that all important interest the ECB so craves.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 17:48

    Serves Yorkshire right for giving up last week against Surrey and bowling their wicketkeeper instead of trying to bowl Surrey out. Well done Warwickshire from a Hampshire fan!

